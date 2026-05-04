Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma hits THIS guy in the nets ahead of match against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026

Rohit Sharma accidently hits a guy during the nets session ahead of Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants clash in IPL 2026.

Rohit Sharma accidently hits a guy during nets session

Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians (MI) qualification chances for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 are in danger, as the franchise lost their last match against their well-known rivals, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. This defeat caused a major setback to the team.

However, despite losing the game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), there’s good news for Mumbai Indians as star player and one of the finest batters of all time, Rohit Sharma, was spotted practicing in the nets on Sunday.

The backbone of the Mumbai Indians team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rohit Sharma, faced a serious injury during a match. However, the injury became so serious that it caused Rohit Sharma out of action.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffer major BLOW in middle of IPL 2026, star player has…

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, during the practice session of the Mumbai Indians team for the upcoming match against Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Rohit Sharma accidently hit a member of the ground staff. After that, Rohit Sharma dropped everything and ran to his aid.

Ground staff member Siban Biswas shared his account of the incident with Mid-Day, describing how he was struck by Rohit.

“When Rohit Sharma sir told us to remove the off-side net, we did so and stood at the side. Just then, while I was wrapping the rope and not paying attention to the players nearby, the ball hit me on my left knee. Rohit sir immediately came and inquired about the injury, but I told him to continue batting and not to bother. Yet, he returned with an ice pack and also sent someone to give me some medicine and a spray to put on my leg,” Biswas, 27, said.

Even though Biswas was in pain, he said he felt happy when Rohit came and shook his hand. Rohit also said sorry for the incident.

“It was mixed feelings… though my knee was in pain, it also feels good because I got a handshake with Rohit sir,” added Biswas.

Mumbai Indians have played nine matches in the tournament so far. They have won two games out of them and hold ninth spot with four points. This match will decide their journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Also Read: CSK coach REFUSES to give update on MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2026 match vs DC, says ‘it’s above…’











