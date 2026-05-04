



PM Modi’s first reaction: ‘Lotus has bloomed in West Bengal’: PM Modi’s first reaction as BJP conquers TMC’s bastion in assembly elections

“The lotus has bloomed in West Bengal! The 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections will remain unforgettable. The power of the people has triumphed, and the politics of good governance of the BJP has received the full blessings of the people here. I am deeply grateful from the bottom of my heart to my brothers and sisters of Bengal for this historic victory. The masses—Janata-Janardan—have given the BJP an unprecedented mandate. I assure them that our party will leave no stone unturned to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of the people of West Bengal. Our double-engine government will ensure equal opportunities and respect for all sections of society,” PM Modi wrote on X.

पश्चिम बंगाल में कमल खिल उठा है! वर्ष 2026 के पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव अविस्मरणीय रहेंगे। जनशक्ति की जीत हुई है और भाजपा के सुशासन की राजनीति को यहां के लोगों का भरपूर आशीर्वाद मिला है। इस ऐतिहासिक विजय के लिए बंगाल के अपने भाई-बहनों का हृदय से आभारी हूं। जनता-जनार्दन ने… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2026









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