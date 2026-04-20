Some claims you make. Some claims you prove. Kansai Nerolac chose the harder path.



In a first-of-its kind scientific validation in the Indian paint industry, Kansai Nerolac, one of India’s iconic and most trusted paint brands launched a stratospheric balloon to 86,000 feet above Earth. The balloon carried a payload painted with Kansai Nerolac’ s Excel Everlast paint to demonstrate the superiority of its exterior range. At that altitude, temperatures plunge beyond -64°C, UV radiation is completely unfiltered, and atmospheric pressure is a fraction of what exists at sea level. Such conditions can destroy most surfaces. The paint didn’t just survive these conditions; it came back unblemished.

Kansai Nerolac puts its paint through the most extreme test in Indian history

This initiative was developed by the creative agency ULKA, which reimagined the paint test beyond a lab simulation or a controlled environment. The campaign film documents a real payload that went to the stratosphere and returned intact. The kind of proof that doesn’t need a disclaimer.

Nerolac Everlast: Built for Earth, Tested in the Stratosphere

YouTube Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkbuNw7JNTI

The #OutofThisWorld campaign represents the pinnacle of Kansai Nerolac’s legacy: a paint engineered to outlast the harshest conditions nature can produce. This campaign is a proof of that promise, executed at a scale that has never been attempted for home paints in the world of advertising before.



Ramkrishna Naik, Chief Marketing Officer, Kansai Nerolac shared his views, “The Excel Everlast range has always stood for one thing, the paint that refuses to give up. When we launched Everlast 14, India’s first self-cleaning paint with Japanese Technology, we didn’t stop at that. In fact, we developed Excel Everlast 20 with Bullet Proof Protection, powered by nano-silica technology. It has 30% higher toughness and crack-bridging that outlasts any competition. It is the paint that earned India’s first 20-year warranty. Sending it to the stratosphere felt like the only fitting way to introduce it to the world. Because a product this uncompromising deserved a stage just as extraordinary.”

Speaking on the idea behind the experiment, Rakesh Menon, Chief Creative Experience Officer, ULKA added, “This idea came from a very simple belief, if an exterior paint can survive space, it can survive anything on Earth. What mattered to us was doing it for real. No simulation, no shortcuts. Just putting the product to the ultimate test.”



Credits:

Business: Kulvinder Ahluwalia, Vandana Joshi, Abhimanyu Juneja, Ricky Baretto, Shivam Dave

Creative: Rakesh Menon, Vishal Nicholas, Sagar Parab, Parth Pandya, Khushi Bagri, Paresh Jadhav, Kshitija Raut, Saahil Desai, Onkar Mhaskar, Arijit Banerjee, Kartikeya Tiwari

Strategy: Manisha Sudarshan, Akhil Vadan



About Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd

Kansai Nerolac Paints now in its 106th year has been at the forefront of paint manufacturing pioneering a wide spectrum of quality paints. Kansai Nerolac is one of the leading paint companies in India and is the leader in Industrial paints. The company has eight strategically located manufacturing units all over India and a strong dealer network across the country. The company manufactures a diversified range of products ranging from decorative paints coatings for homes, offices, hospitals, and hotels to sophisticated industrial coatings for most of the industries. Please visit www.nerolac.com.