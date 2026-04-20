India 2030 Leadership Conclave 2026 Concludes Successfully in Mumbai, Reinforcing Its Position as a National Leadership Platform

The 9th edition of the India 2030 Leadership Conclave 2026 concluded successfully at the iconic ITC Maratha, bringing together senior policymakers, corporate leaders, institutional heads, and enterprise builders to deliberate on India’s growth roadmap towards the next decade. The conclave was graced by Chief Guest Pratap Sarnaik, Hon’ble Minister of Transport, Government of Maharashtra, reinforcing the platform’s standing as a credible national forum bridging policy, enterprise, and nation-building dialogue.

From L to R: Ms. Chandrika Maheshwari, Founder, India 2030 Leadership Conclave & Director, NexBrands Inc; Shri Pratap Sarnaik, Transport Minister, Maharashtra; Mr. Sharad Maheshwari, Chairman, NexBrands Inc.

The conclave featured high-impact leadership discussions addressing capital formation, execution at scale, leadership development, and inclusive urban growth. A panel discussion titled “Building Bharat@Scale: Powering India’s Growth Story”, moderated by Sumiit Lakhutia, brought together Ishita Agarwal, Suresh Kumar Goyal, Lata Vasisht, and Dhruv Maheshwari to examine India’s next phase of growth led by emerging urban centres, industrial clusters, infrastructure development, and private-sector execution. The conclave also featured expert addresses by Ashish Kumar Chauhan on “Capital as a Nation-Building Force”, Gaur Gopal Das on “Leading with Purpose: India’s Journey to 2030”, Sudhakar Rao on “Building India’s Leadership Capital”, and Abhishek Kapoor on “Executing at Scale: Building for India’s Next Urban Markets”.

The conclave also featured a compelling fireside chat with Dr. Mukesh Batra and Dr. Akshay Batra on the theme “Building Brands That Endure: Trust, Legacy and Leadership in India 2030.” The conversation explored how purpose-driven leadership, long-term vision, and unwavering consumer trust are shaping Indian brands that transcend generations, reinforcing the importance of ethical growth and institutional credibility in India’s evolving business landscape.

Adding to the platform’s national relevance, a fireside chat with Sonu Sood titled “Stardom to Service: Leadership through Social Impact” marked a defining moment of the evening. Coinciding with World Health Day (April 7), Sonu Sood announced his nationwide initiative “Ab Rukna Nahi”, aimed at enabling free knee replacement surgeries for those in need, reinforcing the conclave’s ability to translate dialogue into meaningful social action.

Through its flagship recognition, The Extraordinaire, the India 2030 Leadership Conclave honoured organisations and leaders across industries for excellence, innovation, and long-term impact. The awardees included:

Stryder Cycle Pvt Ltd – Popular Choice: Lifestyle Mobility

Rakesh Kaul, Livpure Pvt Ltd – Most Powerful CEO: Consumer Appliances

Dr Lal PathLabs – Most Trusted Brand: Diagnostics

Schott Poonawalla – Iconic Brand of the Decade: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

ICICI Prudential AMC – Most Trusted Brand: Asset Management

Muthoot Microfin Ltd – Sustainability Excellence: Responsible Finance & ESG Leadership

Dr Batra’s Positive Healthcare Pvt Ltd – Most Trusted Brand: Healthcare

My Home Constructions Pvt Ltd – Iconic Brand of the Decade: Real Estate

Nutriorg – Most Trusted Brand: Health & Wellness

Niranjan Hiranandani, Hiranandani Group – Most Powerful Business Icon – Real Estate

Dr. Murtaza Khorakiwala, Wockhardt Ltd – Business Leadership Award: Healthcare Innovation

Reliance Retail – Global Brand of the Year: Retail & Consumer Commerce

Dr. Snehal Pinto, Ryan Group of Institutions – Visionary Leader of the Year: Education

Ashish Kumar Chauhan, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd – Most Powerful CEO: Financial Services & Capital Markets

Timken India Ltd – Most Trusted Company: Industrial Manufacturing

Sanjay Koul, Timken India Ltd – Most Powerful CEO, Manufacturing

Mercedes-Benz, Landmark Cars, Mumbai – Pioneers of Luxury

Lata Vasisht, Aadhya Airtek – Leading Ladies of Influence: Sustainable Industrial Solutions

The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education – Most Trusted Brand: Education

Krafton India – Iconic Innovator: Gaming & Digital Entertainment

Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd – Fastest Growing Brand: Steel Manufacturing

Oddy Uniwraps – Most Trusted Brand: Office Supplies & Workplace Solutions

Consulting Engineers Group Ltd – Most Trusted Brand: Infrastructure & Engineering Consultancy

Tata CliQ Luxury – Kings of Luxury: Digital Retail

TPV Technology India Pvt Ltd – Emerging CEO of the Year: Consumer Technology (Sajeev Rajasekharan)

Sangreen Future Renewables – Iconic Innovator: Renewable Energy & Sustainability

Kamdhenu Ltd – Most Trusted Brand: Infrastructure & Building Materials

Table & Twist – Emerging Brand: Home Décor

Setco Auto System Pvt Ltd – Most Popular Brand: Automotive Engineering & Components

Swalay – Emerging Brand: Music & Digital Content Distribution

Funride Toys – Emerging Brand: Toys & Recreational Products

Khushi Advertising Ideas – Most Trusted Brand: OOH Advertising & Media

Art Media Ads – Most Trusted Brand: Outdoor Media & Brand Communications

Amulya Mica – Fastest Growing Brand: Building Materials Interior Solutions

ESDS Software Solution – Iconic Innovators – Developing Enlight AIOps & Other Products.

Vijayanand Choudhury, Shreetech Data – Transformative Leader of the Year: Manufacturing

Aartivijay Gupta – Resort Wear Designer

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Agarwal, Whole Time Director, Kamdhenu Ltd, said, “The India 2030 Leadership Conclave serves as a powerful platform bringing together visionary leaders shaping India’s future. It is encouraging to see focused conversations around innovation, leadership, and long-term impact.”

Commenting on the success of the conclave, Chandrika Maheshwari, Founder – India 2030 Leadership Conclave & Director, NexBrands Inc, along with Saurav Dasgupta, Co-founder – India 2030 Leadership Conclave & CEO, NexBrands Inc, said, “India 2030 was envisioned as a national platform that recognises institutions and leaders shaping India’s future through trust, execution, and impact. Each edition strengthens our commitment to meaningful dialogue and credible recognition.”

The India 2030 Leadership Conclave is an initiative by NexBrands Inc under the aegis of Brand Vision Summit, powered by Kamdhenu Ltd, with Mercedes-Benz Landmark Cars as the Luxury Partner, Art Media Ads as the Outdoor Partner, Khushi Advertising Ideas as the Integrated OOH Partner and supported by People Who Matter. With Times Now as the official telecast partner and IndiaTimes as the digital entertainment partner, the conclave witnessed strong amplification across national broadcast and digital platforms.