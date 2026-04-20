Agoda: Indian Gen Z Makes Travel More Frequent, Flexible, and Experience-Driven

Digital travel platform Agoda reveals that Indian Gen Z travelers are reshaping travel into a more regular, experience-led part of life, favoring shorter, more frequent trips over traditional longer holidays. The findings point to a generation prioritizing flexibility, accessibility, and discovery-driven travel, as they look to integrate trips more seamlessly into their routines.

Frequent, Short Trips Redefine Travel Patterns

The insights are based on a survey of Asian travelers conducted as part of Agoda’s 2026 Travel Outlook Report, highlighting a shift among Indian Gen Z toward traveling with partners (57%) and taking solo trips (22%), moving away from traditional family travel. At the same time, many expect a mix of domestic and international trips, reflecting a preference for balancing exploration with convenience.

Frequent, Short Trips Redefine Travel Patterns

Indian Gen Z is traveling more frequently, with shorter trips becoming the norm. 84% of respondents plan to take between one and six trips a year, and 72% opt for stays of just one to seven days. This shift reflects a move toward travel that is easier to plan and repeat, allowing trips to fit around work, study, and personal schedules. India, alongside markets such as Thailand and Vietnam, show a stronger inclination toward higher trip frequency, reinforcing how travel is becoming embedded in everyday life rather than reserved for specific seasons.

Experiences Take Priority Over Destinations

For Gen Z, travel is increasingly defined by what they want to do, rather than where they want to go. Respondents across India say their trips are primarily motivated by the pursuit of experiences, including cultural exploration (56%) and outdoor activities (36%) as the leading drivers. While experience remains central, relaxation still plays an important role for Gen Z, with 72% of travelers also citing it as part of their travel plans.

This points to a more deliberate approach to travel, where each trip is shaped by a clear set of experiences. Gen Z travelers plan around what they want to get out of a trip, whether it is cultural immersion, time outdoors, or a change of pace. As a result, destinations are chosen based on how well they align with that intent.

Gaurav Malik, Country Director, India Subcontinent & Indian Ocean Islands, Agoda, said, “For Gen Z in India, travel is increasingly becoming a regular part of their lifestyle rather than an occasional activity. What stands out is how consciously this generation is planning travel by prioritizing flexibility and experiences that align with their interests. At Agoda, we are focused on supporting this evolving behavior by offering a wide range of options across flights, accommodations, and activities, making it easier for Gen Z to plan trips that fit seamlessly into their schedules and preferences while continuing to access great value.”

With over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda enables travelers to plan and combine every part of their journey in one place. Its platform supports different travel styles and preferences, making it easier to plan trips that fit individual pace and priorities. Discover more on Agoda’s mobile app or at Agoda.com.

Notes to Editors

About the Data

Agoda surveyed respondents from nine markets in Asia (India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam).

About Agoda

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of over 6 million hotels and holiday properties, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG), employs over 7,500 people globally, and is dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel easy and affordable.