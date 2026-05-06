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Delhi Traffic Advisory: Disruptions on THIS road to lead to traffic congestion till… Check details of police advisory

Delhi Traffic Advisory: The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory informing of traffic disruption in a route of the national capital. Check details of the advisory here

Traffic Advisory: Delhi police issue advisory of major road closures till June 30. File image

Delhi Traffic Advisory: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an important advisory on its official social media platform X. According to the advisory, pipeline work is underway in New Rohtak Road, which may lead to slower traffic and jams in the upcoming days.

Where is the traffic jam?

According to the traffic police, the Delhi Jal Board is carrying out underground pipeline work on New Rohtak Road between Kamal T-Point and Anand Parvat Lane No. 10. The closure of one lane has resulted in traffic slowdowns and jams.

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How long can you expect it to last?

The project, which began on May 5, 2026, will run till June 30, with traffic disruptions expected to be most severe between 7 am and 11 pm.

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Routes to be affected

Traffic jams and delays are to be expected in the following routes:

New Rohtak Road (Kamal T-Point to Anand Parvat)

Road to Zakhira Flyover

Road leading to Punjabi Bagh

Meanwhile, traffic authorities have rerouted buses and heavy vehicles to manage congestion. From Kamal T-Point, they will turn right onto Swami Narayan Marg and then left onto Old Rohtak Road instead of proceeding straight.

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To reach Zakhira Flyover or Punjabi Bagh, use Swami Narayan Marg and Old Rohtak Road. People coming from Rani Jhansi Flyover or Idgah side should avoid New Rohtak Road and take Old Rohtak Road via Service Road via Ram Bagh Road (Road No. 40).

Where to find the latest information

For the latest traffic information, you can visit the Delhi Traffic Police website, check their social media, or contact the helpline at 1095 or 011-25844444.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY Special traffic arrangements are in place due to ongoing Delhi Jal Board pipeline work on New Rohtak Road from Kamal T-Point to Gali No. 10, Anand Parbat. LIKELY AFFECTED ROUTES

-New Rohtak Road (Kamal T-Point to Anand Parbat) ADVISORY

-Avoid New Rohtak… pic.twitter.com/53ueVK9DCz — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) May 5, 2026

Traffic on New Rohtak Road may be affected for now, but commuters can avoid jams by planning ahead and taking alternate routes.











