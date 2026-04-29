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WATCH: Allah Ghazanfar strikes twice in one over to shock Sunrisers Hyderabad

Allah Ghazanfar shines with the ball for Mumbai Indians after dismissing SRH key batters Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Scroll down to read the full story.

Allah Ghazanfar impressive bowling performance vs SRH in IPL 2026

The match no. 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is being played between Hardik Pandya’s and Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The winner of the match is straight moving forward in the tournament.

Ryan Rickelton smashes 123 as Mumbai Indians post 243

Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bat first. Star overseas batters and new opening pair for Mumbai Indians. Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton gave a good start to their innings by taking Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling attack into charge. Both the batters showcased a brilliant batting performance.

Speaking about their scores in this highly-intense match, Will Jacks scored 46 runs off 22 balls, including five fours and three sixes and batted at a strike rate of 209. Meanwhile, his partner, Ryan Rickelton played a spectacular innings for Mumbai Indians by scoring 123 runs off 55 balls. In this great knock, Ryan Rickelton scored 10 fours and 8 sixes and batted at a strike rate of 223. This great innings also helped him to set some records and milestones. With this century, Ryan Rickelton became the fastest centurion for the Mumbai Indians. His impressive batting performance helped Mumbai Indians to post 243 runs on the board.

Allah Ghazanfar strikes twice in one over to put Mumbai Indians on top

Not only this, he also achieved a brilliant milestone in cricket history. Ryan Rickelton became the first player in the world to score centuries for multiple teams owned by Mumbai Indians.

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Not only did Ryan Rickelton shine in this match as a star player and one of the finest spinners of all time, Allah Ghazanfar also played a crucial role for Mumbai Indians with the ball. While chasing a big mammoth of 244 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad opening batters, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head gave a brilliant start to their team by smashing some good boundaries. But, Allah Ghazanfar came as a savior for the Mumbai Indians and sent Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan to the pavilion. He dismissed them in back-to-back deliveries. His impressive bowling performance added more chaos to the match.

Also Read: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6… Star player from Hardik Pandya’s MI EXPLODES in Rohit Sharma’s absence, creates new record vs SRH, name is…

Also Read: WATCH: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton give flying start as Mumbai Indians smash 78 runs in Powerplay vs Sunrisers Hyderabad











