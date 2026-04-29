Ryan Rickelton’s heroics go in vain as Heinrich Klaasen’s brilliance helps SRH win by 6 wickets

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Ryan Rickeltons heroics go in vain as Heinrich Klaasens brilliance helps SRH win by 6 wickets

Heinrich Klaasen’s crucial 65-run knock helped Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets in IPL 2026.

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets in IPL 2026

IPL 2026: The match no. 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is being played between Hardik Pandya’s and Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Where Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets. With this victory, Sunrisers Hyderabad holds the third spot in the points table with 12 points.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

Ryan Rickelton smashes 124 as Mumbai Indians post 243

Mumbai Indians had won the toss and decided to bat first. For the Mumbai Indians, star batters and new opening pair, Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks opened the innings. Both the batters gave a good start to the team with an attacking approach. Rickelton and Jacks took Sunrisers Hyderabad into charge. Overseas players smashed some brilliant boundaries and won the contest of powerplay against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton gathered 78 runs in the powerplay.

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Will Jacks played a crucial knock of 46 runs off 22 balls, including five fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 209. Meanwhile, his partner, Ryan Rickelton scored 123 runs off 55 balls. In this crucial knock, Ryan Rickelton smashed 10 fours and 8 sixes at a strike rate of 223. Other than them, no other could contribute with the bat as captain Hardik Pandya scored 31 runs off 15 balls, including two fours and two sixes. With this brilliant batting performance, Mumbai Indians posted 243 runs on the board with the loss of five wickets.

Praful Hinge was the star pacer for Sunrisers Hyderabad as he took two important wickets in his four overs and conceded 54 runs (2/54). Meanwhile, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain and Nitish Kumar Reddy were the players to get one wicket each against Mumbai Indians.

Heinrich Klaasen smashes 65 to guide SRH to win

Moving on to Sunrisers Hyderabad’s innings, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma AKA (Travishek) began SRH’s innings and gave it a solid start with their attacking approach. Both batters became a nightmare for Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack. With extreme brilliance, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head scored 92 runs without any loss for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the powerplay. Speaking about their individual score, Abhishek Sharma scored 45 runs off 24 balls, including four fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 187. Meanwhile, his partner and one of the most dangerous batters of all time, Travis Head, scored 76 runs off 30 balls. In his innings, he hit four fours and eight sixes.

After that, Heinrich Klaasen and Salil Arora sprinkled their magic at the end of the game by smashing some crucial boundaries, which put pressure on Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack. Heinrich Klaasen scored 65 runs off 30 balls, including seven fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Salil Arora scored 30 runs off 10 balls, including two fours and three sixes. This great performance helped Sunrisers Hyderabad to win the match by 6 wickets with 8 balls spare.

Also Read: WATCH: Allah Ghazanfar strikes twice in one over to shock Sunrisers Hyderabad

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