Did you know that you can use your AC to purify the air in your room? Here’s how

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Did you know that you can use your AC to purify the air in your room? Heres how

The rising air pollution has been an issue in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. So, what if we tell you that you will not require an air purifier to clean the air in your room. Your AC can do the same

AC filters in most Indian homes should be cleaned every two to four weeks. File image

Air Conditioners (AC) are the biggest boon during the summer. But did you know that it can also act as an air purifier? Since pollution levels are increasing in India, most people are looking to buy air purifiers. This has become a big problem in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata among other cities.

But if you do not have an air purifier and you run the AC for many hours a day, then it can also work as an air purifier for you.

AC can improve air quality

Air conditioners play a vital role in purifying the polluted air. When the machine is used correctly, it not only cools the room but improves the air quality. With proper maintenance, use, and the right features, it can improve the air quality of the room.

Maintenance is one of the most important ways to keep the AC clean. With time, dust and other airborne particles accumulate in your AC filter, which may end up blocking it. Therefore, the filter should be cleaned periodically.

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AC filters in most Indian homes should be cleaned every two to four weeks. Meanwhile, weekly cleaning is necessary during stormy seasons.

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Coil and duct service

Coils and ducts should also be cleaned annually. If your AC coils and ducts aren’t maintained, they can accumulate dust, becoming breeding grounds for bacteria and mold. A technician should be used to clean them once a year. This keeps the system in good condition and prevents pollutants from entering the indoor air.

Simple filters are not enough

Regular AC filters primarily keep dust away from the machine, but if improving indoor air quality is your goal, an upgrade is worth considering. Look for ACs with dust-repellent filters that capture larger particles like dust, pet hair and cotton, while also being easy to clean.

Additional features

Some of the latest AC models include built-in air purification systems. These can improve indoor air quality through features like multi-layer filtration, activated carbon filters for removing pollutants and even UV sterilisation.

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