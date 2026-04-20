DS Group unveils its first-ever TVC for Catch Premium Iodised Pink Rock Salt

Kolkata, 20th April, 2026,By Sakshi Kumari: Catch Salt & Spices, one of the popular brands under Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a leading FMCG conglomerate and multi-business corporation, has announced the launch of its first ever TVC for Catch Premium Iodised Pink Rock Salt. Conceptualised and created by Dentsu Creative Webchutney, the campaign expands DS Group’s communication beyond the spices and sprinklers category.The TVC aims to build strong awareness about the DS Group’s offering in the salt category and is launched across television and digital platforms, including social media and OTT, ensuring widespread reach among target audiences.

The TVC captures a relatable, light-hearted scene in a neighborhood play area where two mothers and their children are gathered in conversation. The narrative centers on a young girl who confidently explains the origins and benefits of Catch Premium Iodised Pink Rock Salt, subtly highlighting the product’s unique qualities through a charming and authentic interaction.

Commenting on the campaign, Arnab Ghatak Choudhury, General Manager, Marketing, Catch Salt and Spices, said, “With the Catch Premium Iodised Pink Rock Salt campaign, DS Group chose a product led narrative that highlights the unique qualities of the Pink Rock Salt in a relatable everyday setting. The film brings out an engaging exchange between two neighbours, subtly showcasing the distinctive features of Catch Premium Iodised Pink Rock Salt, while keeping the brand at the heart of the story. The narrative reinforces Catch’s philosophy that ‘Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota,’ celebrating the role of the right ingredients in making everyday meals special.”

Surjo Dutt, Chief Creative Officer – Dentsu Creative Webchutney says “From a creative standpoint at Catch, the intent was to reframe salt from a basic kitchen staple to a more conscious, informed choice through a simple yet engaging narrative. By placing children at the center of the story, we used their unexpected awareness about salt its colour, product benefits etc. to subtly challenge conventional thinking and reflect the shift towards knowledge-led decisions in modern households. The film ultimately lands on the thought that khana sirf khana nahi hota, its a reflection of mindful choices we make every day.”

The TVC will go live from 20th April across leading television and digital platforms, including social media and OTT.

YT Link: 40 sec: https://youtu.be/qM5bbAywHIg?si=oFYMx-G3lfyt9MWb

About DS Group: The DS Group (DharampalSatyapal Group) is a one of the leading FMCG conglomerates and a Multi-Business Corporation with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Mouth Freshener, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Catch, Pulse, Pass Pass, Silver Pearls, Ksheer, Rajnigandha, Ovino, L’Opera, Le Marche, Birthright, LuvIt, Chingles, Golmol, Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today. As a corporate, DS Group is guided by a clear set of values that are built on a strong foundation of collective good to give back to society and protect the planet. The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O&M (Operation and Maintenance) program version 4.0. The DS Headquarters has also received LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC. DS Group has aligned its financial performance with global ESG priorities with the launch of a pioneering Double Materiality Assessment across all businesses. Further demonstrating its environmental leadership, the DS Group has a water positivity index at 1.8 across its business units in 30 locations of India.