PepsiCo India, the energy drinks market leader, expands the category with a bold new flavour – Sting® Classic Kick

PepsiCo India’s iconic energy drink brand, Sting® Energy is turning up the intensity with the launch of Sting® Classic Kick – a bold new flavour designed for today’s generation that thrives on individuality, high energy and is always looking for choices. Expanding the Sting portfolio, the new flavour introduces a bold identity rooted in intense energy, retaining the brand’s signature fun and cheeky personality.

The launch is accompanied by a high-octane campaign film for ‘Sting Classic Kick’, showcasing actor Lakshya in a stylish restaurant setting. He effortlessly takes control of a tense situation with wit, confidence, and unmistakable Sting® energy, perfectly reflecting the flavour’s bold and commanding personality.

The film opens inside a restaurant where two intimidating men are seen roughing up an innocent waiter. Sitting nearby, Lakshya casually intervenes, asking them to take it easy. Dismissing him mockingly, the men tell him to focus on the peanuts on his table. Calm and unfazed, Lakshya takes a swig of Sting® Classic Kick and slams the bottle onto the table. In a dramatic slow-motion sequence, peanuts leap into the air and are flicked like carrom strikers toward the men, sending them flying backwards in a stylishly exaggerated display of power. The film closes with the actor’s effortless smile and the bold sign-off.

Commenting on the launch, Diksha Bajaj, Category Head – Energy Portfolio, PepsiCo India, said: “As the leading brand in India’s energy drink category, Sting Energy continues to expand and evolve the category through innovation that offers consumers greater choice and differentiated flavour experiences. With the launch of Sting® Classic Kick, we are introducing an enhanced bold new flavour that responds to evolving consumer preferences while staying true to the high-energy experience Sting Energy is known for. The launch reinforces our commitment to continuously growing the category and bringing exciting new offerings to consumers.”

Adding to this, actor Lakshya said: “While shooting the campaign, I really enjoyed the intense energy and cinematic treatment that the film brings alive. The action, humour, and confident storytelling come together in a very entertaining way, making the campaign feel stylish and impactful. What makes the campaign stand out is how effortlessly it captures the bold and distinctive appeal of the all-new Sting Classic Kick flavour, and I’m excited for audiences to experience it.”

The campaign builds on Sting®’s youthful and disruptive brand voice, introducing a more, bold and self-assured tonality for Classic Kick.” With cinematic visuals, high-energy storytelling, and stylized action, the campaign aims to resonate with consumers seeking a flavour that feels powerful and differentiated.

The new Sting® Classic Kick campaign will be amplified through a 360-degree rollout across television, digital, social media, influencer collaborations, and outdoor platforms.

Sting® Classic Kick will be available across modern and traditional retail outlets in India, as well as leading e-commerce platforms, in 180ml cans at MRP ₹30/- and 300ML PET bottles at MRP ₹20/-.