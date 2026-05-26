Fabindia Welcomes the Season with ‘That Summer Feeling’ Campaign

Fabindia, India’s much-loved homegrown brand, unveils its Summer 2026 campaign, ‘That Summer Feeling’. Inviting you to step into the world of Fabindia, this thoughtfully curated collection celebrates the Indian summer through breathable apparel, artisanal accessories, and elevated home essentials. Crafted in natural fabrics such as cotton and linen, the range spans menswear, womenswear, kidswear, and home décor, offering effortless elegance and versatility for everyday comfort.

Inspired by the distinctive rhythm of the Indian summer, the collection captures the quiet pleasures of the season. Rooted in Fabindia’s craft legacy, the range showcases timeless techniques like Ajrakh, Indigo, Dabu, Ikat, Kalamkari and hand-block printing, reinterpreted for contemporary living.

Speaking on the launch, a Fabindia spokesperson said: “Summer in India is more than a season, it is a feeling shaped by familiar moments, from quiet afternoons to breezy evenings with loved ones. With ‘That Summer Feeling,’ we sought to capture this sense of lightness through breathable fabrics, effortless silhouettes, and the enduring beauty of Indian craftsmanship.”

The heart of the collection is a vibrant Western wear line, blooming with a seasonal palette of indigo, white, mustard, soft pink, and earthy reds. This range brings a fresh energy to summer style, blending sophisticated trailing floral prints that captures the rhythmic, meandering beauty of climbing vines and stylized blossoms with geometric patterns. Whether it’s the breezy comfort of halter and V-necklines or the sharp, clean look of Cuban and band collars, every piece is a celebration of premium cotton and linen woven fabrics.

The summer story continues with a specialized workwear curation designed to keep you cool and polished throughout the workday. To complete the experience, the Home & Lifestyle range brings those same artisanal touches into your living space. Featuring hand-block printed cushions, airy bed linens, and handcrafted dinnerware, the collection offers everything needed to turn your home into a calm, refreshing summer sanctuary.

Every handcrafted garment in the collection carries the Craftmark Tag, reaffirming Fabindia’s commitment to authenticity and artisan excellence. The complete collection is now available pan-India across 350+ stores and online at www.fabindia.com.

Campaign Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PYS6ROnkSlc