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Ram Charan leaves crowd in splits at Peddi music launch event after calling Jasprit Bumrah a Football player, video goes viral

Ram Charan’s lighthearted mix up involving Jasprit Bumrah became one of the most talked about moments from the Peddi event. The unexpected comment sparked laughter among fans and quickly spread across social media platforms.

Ram Charan at Peddi music launch event (PC: Twitter)

Ram Charan grabbed attention at the grand music launch event of Peddi in Bhopal after an unexpected mix-up involving Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. The actor left the audience laughing when he accidentally referred to Bumrah as a football player during an interactive segment on stage. The actor also faced another awkward moment after mistakenly addressing the crowd in Bhopal as people from Bihar. Despite the back-to-back slip-ups, the event remained lively and fans reacted with humour as videos from the evening continued trending across social media platforms.

What happened with Ram Charan?

During the Peddi music launch event, Ram Charan participated in a rapid-fire segment where he was asked to describe some of India’s biggest cricket stars in a few words. He praised Sachin Tendulkar by calling his career a legendary run while describing MS Dhoni as calm and cool. For Rohit Sharma, he used the phrase everybody’s man and for Virat Kohli, he simply said fire.

However, things became unintentionally funny when he spoke about Jasprit Bumrah. While expressing admiration for the cricketer, Ram accidentally mixed up cricket and football. “Jasprit Bumrah ji I am your biggest fan. I love football and football ko itne aage bada rahe ho. Love you sir,” he said during the event. The comment immediately went viral online with fans turning the moment into memes and humorous reactions across social media.

See viral video Ram Charan from music launch event here

Truly inspiring speech by Ram Charan, the politician about Bumrah the footballer. pic.twitter.com/20qQr1U8TL — Krishna Anand (@KrishnaAnand_) May 24, 2026

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Did Ram Charan apologise for the mistake?

Yes the actor later realised the mix up and issued an apology on social media. Ram Charan explained that it was an honest mistake made in the excitement of the event and the crowd interaction. He wrote that he sometimes becomes forgetful with names and apologised to Jasprit Bumrah for the confusion. He also praised the Indian pacer and said he deeply respects his achievements and feels proud watching him represent the country at the highest level.

Also read: Are makers of Peddi planning one of Indian cinema’s costliest music launch events in Bhopal with equipment worth Rs 150 crore?

Uff… I’m genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes. Apologies to @Jaspritbumrah93 Ji for the mix-up – it was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd I truly respect you and I am a huge fan of your game. You make every Indian feel proud when… — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 23, 2026

What was the second slip up during the event?

Apart from the Bumrah moment Ram Charan also accidentally addressed the people of Bhopal as people from Bihar while speaking on stage. The host quickly corrected him during the interaction but the clip also found its way online and added to the social media buzz surrounding the event. Several users reacted humorously to both incidents with some joking that the actor had confused sports as well as locations within a single evening.

Also read: Peddi trailer Twitter reactions: Netizens disappointed with Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film – Check response

What is Peddi about?

Peddi is an upcoming sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film follows the story of a man searching for identity through sports and competition. The project stars Ram Charan alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu and Jagapathi Babu. The movie will feature Ram Charan in sports like cricket wrestling and running. Peddi is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 4 2026 where it will clash with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur.











