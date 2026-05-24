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Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke gets police protection at Maharashtra residence

Founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Abhijeet Dipke received police protection at his residence in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Shambhajinagar on Sunday. The move comes after CJP’s influence grew out of bounds online.

Abhijeet Dipke’s home in Maharashtra was given police protection. Image Credit: @abhijeet_dipke/X

Maharashtra Police have provided round-the-clock protection at the residence of Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke in the MIDC Waluj area of Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The move comes amid growing online attention around the newly emerged Cockroach Janta Party.

A senior police official said the deployment was intended to prevent crowds from gathering outside his home as the group continues to trend on social media.

The Cockroach Janta Party became an online sensation within days of appearing last week, drawing attention through humorous memes and discussions on unemployment and education-related concerns.

Also Read: Viral ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ X account blocked in India over alleged security concerns by Intelligence Bureau: Report

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“We have given round-the-clock general police protection to Abhijeet Dipke’s residence located in the MIDC Waluj area. This is to ensure there is no crowding at his place since the CJP issue is trending on social media right now,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Atulkar told PTI.

Atulkar denied the protection was due to threats, asserting that none of the police stations under his jurisdiction had received any formal complaint in this regard.

Crackdown on CJP digital outfit

Dipke on Saturday alleged a crackdown on the satirical digital outfit, saying it does not have access to any of its social media accounts following a series of takedowns and hacking incidents.

In a post on X, he claimed his personal Instagram account has also been hacked. The outfit on Friday launched a campaign seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over alleged systemic failures in the education sector and the NEET-UG 2026 paper “leak”. Later in the day, Dipke claimed that he was receiving death threats and shared screenshots of the threat messages.

“Crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party. Instagram page hacked. My personal Instagram hacked. Twitter account withheld. Back up account also taken down,” he said. He further said, “Please note that we currently do not have access to any of our platforms. Any post made after this should not be considered an official statement from the Cockroach Janta Party.”

‘Cockroach is back’

In a post shared by its backup handle, ‘Cockroach is Back’, on X, the CJP said it had reached the milestone of “one million registered Cockroaches” on its website in less than a week. “The movement keeps getting bigger despite all the crackdown!” it said.

At 8:25 am, another post by the handle said the CJP’s official Instagram account had been hacked and access to it had been lost. At 6:50 am, the CJP issued a message distancing itself from any protest call.

Also Read: Cockroach Janta Party’s founder launches new X handle after account withheld in India

“The Cockroach Janta Party has not given any such call. The government is just waiting for one mishap to demonise the entire movement. We request all cockroaches to remain peaceful and careful,” the post said.

All about the Cockroach Janta Party

The CJP emerged last week amid a controversy surrounding remarks attributed to the Chief Justice of India during a court hearing and rapidly gained traction online through memes and political commentary around issues such as unemployment, examination paper leaks and education.

The withholding of its X handle in India has drawn criticism from digital rights group Internet Freedom Foundation, which termed the action a misuse of state power.











