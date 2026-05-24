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Delhi Heatwave Update: National Capital records above-normal minimum temperature of 28.4 degree celsius

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 210, in the ‘poor’ category, at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Delhi Heatwave (PTI)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, two notches above the seasonal average. The weather department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for strong surface winds and a heatwave in the afternoon, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 44 degrees Celsius.

A ‘yellow’ alert indicates that residents should “be updated” about changing weather conditions. Relative humidity was recorded at 37 per cent at 8.30 am. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 210, in the ‘poor’ category, at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

Also Read: Rajasthan weather forecast: Severe heatwave conditions to intensify for next four days; Sriganganagar remains hottest city with 46.5° Celsius

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Delhi-NCR Weather: No Significant Rain or Thunderstorm Relief Expected

It is important to note that there is no indication of sustained rainfall or widespread thunderstorm activity across the forecast period. Overall, Delhi continued to experience hot and largely dry conditions through 28 May 2026, with no significant or long-lasting weather system bringing major relief.

Slight Fluctuations, No Major Relief

On May 23, there was a slight drop in the temperature of 1°C, followed by a gradual rise of about 1°C thereafter. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain stable initially, but may rise by around 3°C on 25 May 2026 before dipping slightly again later.

ALSO READ: IMD Heatwave alert: Alert for citizens as heat intensifies across several states, UP’s Banda reaches at 48 deg C

Here are some of the key details:

Several states across the country are in the grip of severe heat and heatwave conditions.

On Saturday, temperatures in many regions crossed 44°C due to intense heat and scorching winds.

The IMD has warned that temperatures are likely to rise further from Sunday in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

In Haryana, Rohtak recorded a maximum temperature of 44.1°C. Bathinda in Punjab saw temperatures reach 43.8°C.

Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 40.5°C, while Ludhiana registered 41.2°C. Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 40.6°C.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2°C, while Hisar registered a maximum temperature of 42.4°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for three districts of Jharkhand — Garhwa, Palamu, and Chatra — for Monday











