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Weather report for 24 May: Temperature of 48°C reported from UP, many places cross 47°C; THIS city records highest temperature

The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mulugu, and Mahabubnagar districts in Telangana.

(ANI Photo/Raminder Pal Singh)

New Delhi: On Sunday, 24 May, 97 Indian cities featured among the 100 hottest cities in the world. According to the private agency AQI.in, six cities from Uttar Pradesh were among the top 10 hottest cities, recording temperatures of 48°C at 2:00 PM, with Prayagraj topping the list.

These States Record More Than 45 Degrees Celsius

Temperatures of 47°C were recorded in 37 cities across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Maharashtra. The Meteorological Department has warned that temperatures could rise further on May 26 and 27.

Earlier, on Saturday, Brahmapuri in Maharashtra remained the hottest city in the country for the second consecutive day, recording a temperature of 47.1°C. In Telangana, 16 people have died due to heatstroke across seven districts during this summer season.

Meteorological Department’s Advisory

The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mulugu, and Mahabubnagar districts in Telangana until May 26. Residents have been advised to avoid stepping out of their homes between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM.

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Weather Forecast for Next Two Days

According to the weather forecast for 25 May, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan will continue to experience intense heat and heatwave conditions. Skies will remain clear with strong sunshine.

Meanwhile, southern states such as Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu—as well as Assam and Meghalaya—are expected to witness strong winds accompanied by rain and lightning.

For 26 May, the weather forecast says that heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, while humidity and heat will cause discomfort in West Bengal and Odisha.

Heavy Rainfall Alert

A heavy rainfall alert has been issued for several states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Tamil Nadu. Strong winds accompanied by thunder and lightning may occur in Bihar. A storm alert with thunder has been issued for Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana, Karnataka, and Bengal.











