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RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Will Delhi Capitals bounce back or RCB continue winning streak?

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Tune in with us for the live score and update as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

RCB vs DC IPL 2026 live

RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Cricket Match: The 26th match of the Indian Premier League will be played between Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals and Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Speaking about their performances in the IPL 2026, Delhi Capitals have played four matches in the tournament and won two out of them. They played their last match against Chennai Super Kings, where they suffered a 23-run defeat. Meanwhile, defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru played their last match against Lucknow Super Giants, where they defeated them by 5 wickets.

This highly-intense match will be important for both teams to move forward in the tournament. If Delhi Capitals win the match, it will help them to move forward in the tournament. If Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins the match, they will reach the top of the points table in the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 26 Predicted 12

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana/Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam/Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar











