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Akshay Kumar drops major update on his most-awaited Hera Pheri 3 amid ongoing legal complications, Abhi filhaal toh…

Akshay Kumar has finally addressed the buzz around Hera Pheri 3, sharing a candid update that reflects uncertainty around the project. His statement has sparked fresh discussions among fans eagerly waiting for the iconic comedy franchise to return.

Buzz around Hera Pheri 3 once again took an unexpected turn after a fresh update from Akshay Kumar left fans both surprised and concerned. Much-loved comedy franchise has been in discussion for a long time yet the latest statement suggests wait may stretch further. The actor spoke openly about the situation and hinted that the project is not progressing as expected right now. His words quickly grabbed attention across fan circles who have been hoping to see iconic trio return soon. While excitement still exists, uncertainty around production has now become a bigger talking point.

What did Akshay Kumar say about Hera Pheri 3?

During a recent interaction, Akshay Kumar clearly stated, “Hera Pheri 3 abhi filhaal toh nahi ban rahi,” which means the film is not happening at this moment. He admitted the situation came as a shock even for him and confirmed that for next one year, the project will not move forward. The actor also explained that the issues are not related to him or co-stars Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. Instead, complications are linked to agreements and other matters that cannot be shared publicly.

Why is Hera Pheri 3 facing delays?

The main reason behind the delay is the ongoing legal complication related to the rights of franchise. Reports suggest there is a dispute over ownership involving producer Firoz Nadiadwala. Such issues often slow down projects as contracts and permissions need clarity before filming begins. Along with this Paresh Rawal exit from film earlier added more confusion and changed direction of project development.

Is the original trio still together?

Akshay Kumar assured that bond between lead actors remains strong. He mentioned that all three actors are still working together on another project and there is no personal conflict. This brings relief for fans who associate franchise with camaraderie between Raju, Shyam and Baburao Ganpat Rao Apte.

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Will Hera Pheri 3 happen in future?

Despite current setback Akshay shared hopeful outlook. He said film will happen when right time arrives and expressed wish that delay should not stretch too long. His light hearted remark about age reflected both humour and concern about long wait.

About Hera Pheri franchise

Hera Pheri released in 2000 under direction of Priyadarshan and became cult classic. Sequel Phir Hera Pheri directed by late Neeraj Vora further strengthened fan following. Characters like Baburao Raju and Shyam remain among most loved comic roles in Hindi cinema.











