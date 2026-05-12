German influencer LizLaz makes SHOCKING revelation about Virat Kohli's viral like at her post, claims she was offered money to...

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German influencer LizLaz makes SHOCKING revelation about Virat Kohlis viral like at her post, claims she was offered money to…

A recent online interaction has gained attention after German influencer LizLaz spoke about a surprising offer she allegedly received following engagement from Virat Kohli on her post, leading to widespread discussion on social media.

LizLaz on Virat Kohli like controversy (PC: Twitter)

When German travel influencer and model LizLaz suddenly found herself trending in India after a simple Instagram interaction with star cricketer Virat Kohli, it quickly turned into a much bigger online story than expected. A like on her post, followed by an unlike from Kohli, triggered a wave of social media chatter, memes and comparisons with earlier viral moments involving the cricketer. What started as a light online buzz soon turned into intense public curiosity around the influencer and her connection to the incident.

Viral Instagram moment brings unexpected attention

LizLaz had shared a casual post when Virat Kohli’s name suddenly entered the conversation after users noticed his interaction with the picture. Screenshots spread rapidly across platforms and the moment became a trending topic in India. The situation also reminded many users of previous instances where Kohli’s social media activity had drawn attention and speculation.

As discussions grew, LizLaz unexpectedly became part of a global online debate even though she had no intention of creating controversy. The sudden attention brought her both excitement and confusion as she tried to understand the scale of the reaction.

Also read: German influencer LizLaz REACTS to Virat Kohli Instagram Controversy, says, ‘I felt bad…’

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What did LizLaz say?

Days after the incident LizLaz addressed the situation and said she was surprised by how far it had gone. She explained that she received attention from multiple media outlets but not all of it was comfortable.

She shared a strong claim saying she was approached with unusual requests. She said “I would get so many calls from different magazines. Some people even pushed to say things you don’t want to say. Some journalists even offered me money to throw shade at him Virat Kohli and make allegations he never made. But why would I do that? I said it myself that he’s my favourite cricketer. So why would I throw shade at him for money? I’m not that kind of person…”

LizLaz’s reaction to AI images and online speculation

LizLaz also reacted to AI generated images circulating online that showed her alongside Virat Kohli. She described the situation as strange but harmless while saying people should be careful about how such content is created and shared. According to her it was more humorous than serious but still something that needed awareness. She also clarified that she never intended to be part of any controversy and appreciated the attention but not the misinformation that followed.

Also read: Who is Lizlaz? Virat Kohli likes german influencer’s BOLD photo; netizens say ‘Anushka bhabhi se…’

Who Is LizLaz?

LizLaz whose real name is Jennifer is a German South African travel vlogger singer and model. She holds a masters degree in psychology and often includes cultural storytelling in her content.

She speaks multiple languages including German English Dutch and Hindi and is known for her travel videos across India where she explores food music and local experiences. Her connection with Indian audiences grew stronger over time especially after her content featuring Indian culture went viral on social media platforms.











