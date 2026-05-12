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Water shortage in Mumbai forces BMC to reduce supply from May 15

In view of the extremely low water level in the reservoirs and the weak monsoon forecast, the government has taken a big decision, according to which 10% water will be cut in Mumbai.

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New Delhi: There is a water crisis in Mumbai. In view of the extremely low water level in the reservoirs and the weak monsoon forecast, the government has taken a big decision, according to which 10% water will be cut in Mumbai. Mumbai residents will face a shortage of water supply from Thursday, May 15.

This precautionary step is being taken in view of the rapid decrease in the total water reserves in the seven lakes due to the increasing heat. The BMC released data and said that till May 11, the total amount of water available in the reservoirs was recorded as 3,40,399 million litres. While the annual total capacity of these reservoirs is 14,47,363 million liters. At present, only 23.52% of usable water is available. In view of this further problem, it was announced to take this decision so that there is no problem in the future.

10% Water Cut Across Mumbai From May 15

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to cut water supply by 10% in the whole of Mumbai from May 15 due to the decrease in the storage of reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai, so that the available water can be used for a longer period of time, and people do not have to face water shortage.

Plan To Maintain Water Stock Till 31st August

BMC officials said that they have planned to maintain the water reserves till August 31 this year, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a weak monsoon due to El Niño, for which BMC has planned to apply 10% water reduction. The authorities have appealed to the people to use water responsibly and to minimize wastage instead of panicking.

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Mumbai Depends On These Seven Lakes For Water

Mumbai depends on seven lakes for its daily water requirements; they are Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai will get additional water reserves of 1,47,092 million liters from Bhatsa Dam and 90,000 million liters from Upper Vaitarna Dam storage, but due to the need to continue water supply even after water storage falls below 10% due to rising temperatures and increased evaporation, the BMC plans to implement a 10% water cut as a precaution.

Water Supply Will Be Cut In These Cities Too

The water supply will be affected outside Mumbai’s borders. From May 15, the 10% water cut will also be applicable to the water supply provided by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation to Thane, Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation and other villages. This arrangement will remain in force until good rainfall occurs and usable water storage in the reservoirs reaches an adequate level again.











