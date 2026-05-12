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CBSE 12th Class Result 2026: 10 Bollywood celebrities who are college dropouts

Ahead of CBSE 12th Class Result 2026, let us tell you celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan never completed a college degree. Check their education qualifications.

Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan (Collage Photo)

CBSE 12th Class Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the Class 12 board examination results for 2026 within the next day or two. According to the board, students who appeared for this year’s All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE) will be able to access their scorecards online once the result link is activated on CBSE Results. However, before the results are announced, it is important to remember that several successful personalities in the country either did not attend college or dropped out to pursue their passion. Even if your marks are not enough to get into your dream college, do not feel disheartened. Passion, dedication, and skill can also lead you to great success. Focus on developing your talent and abilities, because celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan never completed a college degree. Here’s a list of Bollywood celebrities who do not have a college degree.

Bollywood Celebrities Who Don’t Have a College Degree:

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who wowed fans with her powerful performance in Jigra, Gangubai Kathiawadi, has always been passionate about films. She studied class 12 at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai and didn’t go to college as she wanted to pursue acting.

Aamir Khan

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Aamir Khan, known as Mr. Perfectionist in the film industry, had a passion for sports and acting since childhood. Moreover, his family’s financial condition was not very stable at the time. As a result, Aamir left his studies and turned to films. Khan attended Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai for his higher secondary education, i.e. class 12. He dropped out before finishing a full degree to pursue his passion for filmmaking and acting, opting to work as an assistant director.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan, who is set to shine in the upcoming films Kisi Ka Bhai… Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3, enjoys a massive fan following. However, many of his fans may not know that Salman left his graduation midway through his second year to pursue a career in films. He attended St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai before discontinuing his studies.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who rules over millions of hearts, was so passionate about films that she left her studies. Khan studied commerce for two years at Mithibai College in Mumbai and later enrolled at the Government Law College, Mumbai. She also completed a three-month summer course in microcomputers at Harvard Summer School in the US before dropping out to pursue acting.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor attended the Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai and briefly studied at Sophia College for Women, Mumbai. She did not complete her college graduation, dropping out after a few months to pursue a career in acting.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, who will be seen in King opposite Shah Rukh Khan, also had a passion for acting. Padukone completed her pre-university education at Mount Carmel College, Bengaluru. Although she later enrolled at IGNOU, she dropped out due to modelling commitments.

Also Read: CBSE 12 Result 2026 Big Update: Board likely to announce scorecard shortly, Steps to how to check results at UMANG portal and official website here

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif did not attend college and has no formal higher education, as she began modeling at age 14 and traveled extensively

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut did not complete college, dropping out to pursue acting. She attended Science College in Shimla (often cited as part of her Science studies) but left after deciding against a medical career, subsequently moving to Delhi for modelling and theatre.











