Kolkata, 16 April 2026: West Bengal continues to be a key growth market for OPPO India, with the brand recording close to 10% growth* in 2025, reflecting strong consumer demand and increasing relevance in the region. This momentum aligns with a broader shift toward experience-led smartphone adoption among young and digitally engaged customers in the region.

OPPO is currently among the top three smartphone brands in India** with a 13.3% market share and a user base of over 100 million in the country. OPPO has built a strong offline presence in West Bengal and witnessed 35% growth in retail touchpoints, supported by 20 service centers and plans to add 8 new centers.

In 2026, OPPO plans to expand its presence across premium retail touchpoints and grow its latest Service Center 3.0 Pro network to 16 locations across the state. OPPO Service Center 3.0 Pro was first launched in Kolkata and is the brand’s largest service center so far. These efforts are focused on delivering a more accessible, reliable, and premium ownership experience for users across the region.

India’s smartphone market is undergoing a structural shift, with premium and mid-premium segments witnessing strong double-digit growth, as per industry reports. OPPO is seeing strong traction in Kolkata across its Reno and Find X series, with the Reno 15 Series growing 1.53x over the Reno 13 Series and the Find X9 Series growing 3.3x over the Find X8 Series, along with continued demand for its A, K and F series, reflecting strong alignment with evolving consumer preferences.

This trend is increasingly driven not just by metros, but also by tech-forward markets like West Bengal, where smartphones have become an essential part of everyday life—used for content creation, communication, payments, entertainment and productivity, often all at once. This is driving demand for devices that are not just powerful, but also intuitive, reliable, and built for real-world usage.

Speaking on the occasion, Goldee Patnaik, Head of Communications, OPPO India, said, “With 10% sales growth, West Bengal continues to be amongst the top five markets for OPPO, reflecting the growing shift toward value‑led and experience‑driven smartphone adoption. While demand remains healthy across categories, our Reno and Find X9 series are seeing particularly strong resonance among young users here. Markets like West Bengal offer more than scale—they provide deep insight into evolving consumer aspirations, which directly shape our innovation journey, from India‑tuned camera systems and portrait expertise to AI experiences and ColorOS. We remain committed to expanding our presence in the region with premium service centers, retail touchpoints and 15+ products in 2026 that align closely with how users live, work and express themselves today.”

OPPO’s product portfolio, from the A, K and F Series to the Reno and Find X Series, is designed to deliver a consistent, premium experience across price points, aligned with the evolving expectations of Indian consumers. This is complemented by consistent innovations in imaging with OPPO’s LUMO Image Engine with a 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto Camera, AI and system-level optimisation through ColorOS.

The brand’s service network spans 570+ service centers across 500+ cities in India, ensuring accessibility at scale. In West Bengal, OPPO continues to enhance its service experience with upgraded Service Center 3.0 Pro network, offering faster turnaround, greater transparency, and a more premium environment. In Kolkata, nearly 90%+ of service cases are addressed within one hour, supported by a multilingual helpline available in nine languages, including Bangla.

As OPPO continues to bring together innovation, accessibility and service excellence, the brand remains focused on delivering better experiences for consumers across India, with markets like West Bengal at the core of its growth journey.

*As per OPPO India Internal Research

** As per IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker