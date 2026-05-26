Flipkart launches 2026 edition of ‘Back to Campus’ sale

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has announced the 2026 edition of its flagship ‘Back to Campus’ sale, running from May 22 until May 28. As students increasingly adopt digital-first and AI-enabled learning tools for academics, creativity, collaboration and everyday productivity, Flipkart aims to support these evolving needs by making technology more affordable and accessible during the academic season.

The sale brings together a wide array of choices across products such as AI laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and audio devices. Customers can secure significant savings on brands like ASUS, ASUS Expertbook, Samsung, Lenovo, Motorola, HP, Dell, Acer, Apple, OnePlus, Sony, JBL, boAt, Noise, realme, and more, including recent launches such as the AppleMacBook Air M5, Samsung Galaxy Book6, Asus Vivobook 14 Core Ultra Series 3, Asus Expertbook Ultra, Lenovo Legion Pro 5, Apple Macbook Neo, OnePlus Pad 4, Acer Iconia Tab 5G, and other latest devices across categories.

Sujith Agashe, Vice President – Electronics at Flipkart, said, “In today’s AI-driven world, technology is the foundation for building future-ready skills. Through ‘Back to Campus’ 2026, we are making high-performance, AI-enabled tools more accessible and affordable for students nationwide. By combining a curated selection of smart computing devices with flexible financing, we are ensuring that every student has the right technology to achieve their academic goals and excel in the digital future.”

To unlock additional benefits and curated deals, students can register on Flipkart Student’s Club using a verified student ID and can avail additional savings up to INR 6,000/- on select laptops,along with no-cost EMI options as low as INR 200/- per day for up to 24 monthsand exchange offers across major laptop brands.

Bringing the campaign alive, Flipkart has also launched a quirky new ad campaign for ‘Back to Campus’, built on the playful insight around “upgrade your gadgets with great deals and go back to campus in style,” encouraging students to make smarter tech upgrades before returning to campus.

Commenting on the ad campaign Pratik Shetty, Vice President – Marketing and Growth at Flipkart, said, “We approached this year’s Back to Campus sale with a mix of great deals and a nod to shared Indian student experiences. This blend of value and cultural nostalgia helped us cut through the noise and build genuine rapport with a younger audience.”