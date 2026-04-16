Kolkata, 16th April 2026: Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd. today announced its growth and expansion plans, targeting the Eastern India market for its Hitachi air conditioner range. The company has unveiled a wide range of BEE-compliant models tailored to evolving consumer preferences in the region. The company has also introduced the Engineering Excellence Centre (EEC) in Kolkata in collaboration with Techno India University. This flagship hub is dedicated to technical training, service innovation, and customer engagement, providing students, technicians, and channel partners with hands-on exposure to cutting-edge technology aligned with global industry standards. The EEC adds to the string of similar centres established by Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd. with reputed academic institutions.At an internal leadership meet held at Novotel Kolkata–Hotel & Residences, Sanjay Sudhakaran, Managing Director, Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd., announced the following launches as part of the company’s robust expansion plan for West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and adjoining states:● SUMO Series: A flagship heavy-duty cooling solution engineered for India’s extreme humidity and soaring summer temperatures. Delivering robust and consistent performance up to 7400W, the SUMO Series is ideal for large spaces and demanding conditions, ensuring reliable comfort even in the harshest weather.● Signature Series: Hitachi Cooling & Heating introduces the new Signature Series 5-star and 3-star Inverter ACs, crafted with premium aesthetics and smart features. Available in Magnum Grey, Brushed Silver, and Marble White, the range blends luxury design with high-performance cooling, ideal for modern Indian homes and harsh summer conditions.● 1-Way Cassette: Slim design with peace of mind, backed by a 5-year warranty on PCB and Compressor.● Self-Clean Range of 4-Way Cassette: Available in 2.0/3.0/4.0 TR – Inverter models, designed for enhanced durability and performance.Sanjay Sudhakaran, Managing Director, Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd., said, “Eastern India is fast emerging as one of the most dynamic markets for advanced cooling solutions, and we are proud to bring our largest-ever portfolio to the region. With next-generation Hitachi Air conditioners, we are committed to empowering homes and businesses with greater comfort, energy efficiency, and smart technology. These products are a testament to Bosch’s long-term vision for the East — we are investing not just in products, but in people, service excellence, and growth for the communities we serve.The newly launched 2026 Hitachi portfolio is engineered to deliver maximum performance and energy savings even in the face of Eastern India’s extreme humidity and soaring summer temperatures. The flagship SUMO Series is tailored for heavy-duty cooling, delivering robust and consistent performance up to 7400W, perfect for large spaces and the region’s harshest weather. The Signature Series, available in sophisticated finishes such as Magnum Grey, Brushed Silver, and Marble White, merges elegant Japanese-inspired design with advanced inverter technology for premium homes and discerning users. Energy-conscious consumers are served by the iZen and Yoshi series of split 3 star and 5 star ACs, with AirCloud Go enabling seamless app and voice control, Energy Tracker providing real-time consumption monitoring, and Hybrid Convertible Modes allowing users to adapt their cooling to different usage scenarios. Octa Sensor technology and NanoTech anti-corrosion coating further enhance durability and performance, ensuring every model stands up to the region’s demanding conditions.Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd inaugurated the Engineering Excellence Centre (EEC) at Techno India University, Kolkata, marking a significant milestone in its regional strategy. Anchored as the Kolkata Centre of Excellence, this flagship hub is dedicated to technical training, service innovation, and customer engagement, provides students, technicians, and channel partners with hands-on exposure to cutting-edge technology aligned with global industry standards. The centre reinforces Bosch’s commitment to nurturing industry-ready talent by combining academic excellence with real-world expertise, while also driving continuous upskilling to ensure Bosch’s benchmark standards in installation and after-sales service are consistently met across metropolitan areas and fast-growing tier 2 and tier 3 markets.To support the launch, Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd. is significantly expanding its dealer and distributor network throughout the East, backed by targeted marketing, community outreach, and a responsive service framework. The company’s integrated approach ensures that advanced cooling solutions are accessible to every corner of the region, from urban centres to emerging towns.With this milestone launch, Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd. is not only expanding its product portfolio but also setting new benchmarks for innovation, comfort, and customer service in Eastern India’s evolving air conditioning market.——————————————————————–



























