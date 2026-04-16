Home

Sports

Delhi Capitals star Lungi Ngidi reveals his plan to dismiss Virat Kohli ahead of RCB clash in IPL 2026, says…

DC pacer Lungi Ngidi opens up on strategies against the RCB star Virat Kohli, highlighting his consistency and impact ahead of IPL 2026 clash



Delhi Capitals star Lungi Ngidi reveals his plan to dismiss Virat Kohli

IPL 2026: Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals started their IPL 2026 campaign on an impressive note with back-to-back wins over Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. However, their momentum didn’t last long as the team faced a setback, suffering two consecutive defeats, losing by 1 run to Gujarat Titans and by 23 runs against Chennai Super Kings.

DC’s star pacer Lungi Ngidi has made a strong impact since rejoining the side in 2026, following his earlier stint with the team between 2022 and 2024. The South African pacer has picked up a total of five wickets so far this season and has played key role in crucial phases of the game.

Ngidi’s trademark “dipping” slower deliveries have proven especially effective, helping him keep things tight pecially during death-overs.

Lungi Ngidi opened up about his plans to take on Virat Kohli

Ahead of Delhi Capitals next IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Lungi Ngidi opened up about his plans to take on Virat Kohli during a virtual media interaction.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“I’m not going to tell you my plans for Virat Kohli because that would defeat the purpose of wickets. But yes, you always come up with plans. You look at technical things, recent dismissals, and patterns. That’s normal planning for every batter before every game.

“He’s obviously one of the most consistent batters in that lineup, so you have to be aware of him. But having been around that setup, I know the other batters as well, and they are just as dangerous. They’re in good form, so we will need to play well to beat them.”

Lungi Ngidi also spoke about the team’s mood after recent defeats, saying that while results haven’’t gone their way, the squad still has the potential to go deep in the tournament.

“The games we’ve lost have been close, and if we analyse them honestly, there were moments where we let ourselves down. That’s also the positive. If you can identify those mistakes and fix them, you have a good chance in the tournament.”

He further said that, “There’s something good building in this team.”

Ngidi also recalled his time with MS Dhoni during his stint at CSK

Lungi Ngidi also recalled his time with MS Dhoni during his stint at Chennai Super Kings and said, “Playing under MS Dhoni when I was younger helped me a lot. Having a captain who is calm and not emotional helps you stay composed. They backed me and trusted me. I opened the bowling in a final in my first season, so clearly they had confidence in me.”

“I really enjoyed my time there. I learned a lot. Playing with players like Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo and Murali Vijay at that age when I was 20-21 was very exciting.”











