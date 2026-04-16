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Delhi weather update: Relief for residents of national capital as IMD issues rain alert for…

Delhi may see slight relief from rising heat as IMD issues a rain alert for April 17 and 18 across parts of NCR and nearby regions.

Delhi weather update

Delhi weather update: In a significant update for the residents of Delhi NCR, Delhi and the NCR are steadily heating up and the coming days are expected to get even more uncomfortable. In the recent update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that temperatures will continue to rise, with maximum levels likely to increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius. As per the weather department, despite a slight chance of light rain in parts of Haryana and NCR on April 17 and 18, there is no relief expected for Delhi. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather update of Delhi NCR issued by the IMD.

Delhi weather update: Heatwave alert

From Thursday onward, the summer heat is set to intensify further across the region. The IMD has pointed out that the sun will be at its strongest between 1 PM and 3 PM, making outdoor conditions especially harsh. The rising temperatures are already being felt and the situation is likely to worsen in the coming days.

Rain relief for Delhi residents

According to the Meteorological Department, the heatwave conditions are expected to persist for some time. With maximum temperatures predicted to climb another 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, daily life in Delhi and nearby areas may become more challenging. Residents are likely to face increased discomfort as the heat continues to build, with little immediate relief in sight for the capital.

IMD predicts below normal Monsoon this year

The country is likely to receive below normal monsoon rains this year, the India Meteorological Department, an IMD report quoted by PTI news agency said. The expected emergence of El Nino conditions in June — after a gap of three years — could impact the southwest monsoon, the lifeline of India’s farm-based economy.

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As per the report, India is likely to receive 80 cm of rainfall during the season — June to September. The long-period average (1971-2020) of the seasonal rainfall over India is 87 cm, the IMD said.

Speaking at a press conference, M Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology of the IMD, said, “Quantitatively, the seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 92 per cent of long-period average (LPA) with a model error of +/- 5 per cent.”

Below normal seasonal rainfall is expected over most parts of the country, except in some areas over Northeast, Northwest and South Peninsular India — where normal to above normal rainfall can take place, the report further added.

(With inputs from agencies)











