Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 6: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan's film sees huge drop, earns Rs...

Home

Entertainment

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 6: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khans film sees huge drop, earns Rs…

Riteish Deshmukh’s most ambitious Raja Shivaji saw a significant drop in collections on day 6 after a strong weekend run but continues to remain steady overall at the box office.

Raja Shivaji box office collection Day 1 (PC: IMDb)

The historical drama Raja Shivaji continues to attract audiences in theatres even as weekday collections begin to slow down. Starring Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh in the lead role alongside Abhishek Bachchan, with a special appearance by Salman Khan, the film opened to strong numbers and quickly became one of the biggest Marathi releases in recent years. While the film has now witnessed a noticeable drop on day 6, it still remains steady overall and is inching closer towards another major box office milestone. Audience response has remained particularly strong in Maharashtra, where the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj continues to connect emotionally with viewers.

How much did Raja Shivaji earn on day 6?

As per Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji collected Rs 4.25 crore on day 6. This marked a 13.3 percent decline from day 5, when the film earned Rs 4.90 crore. Despite the dip, the film managed to maintain decent theatre occupancy during evening and night shows. The total gross collection of the film in India now stands at Rs 57.70 crore, while the India net collection has reached Rs 48.65 crore.

The film had opened strongly with Rs 11.35 crore on its first Friday. Collections remained impressive over the weekend with Rs 10.55 crore on Saturday and Rs 12 crore on Sunday. However weekday numbers gradually slowed from Monday onward.

Also read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 5: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan starrer maintain its momentum in race, inches towards Rs…

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How did the film perform in Hindi and Marathi markets?

The Marathi version continued to dominate collections compared to the Hindi version. On day 6 the Marathi release earned Rs 3 crore while the Hindi version collected Rs 1.25 crore. Marathi occupancy remained much stronger at 30 percent while Hindi occupancy stood near 10 percent overall.

The Hindi 2D occupancy report showed that morning shows began slowly at 4.23 percent. Afternoon occupancy improved to 9.62 percent followed by 11.46 percent in evening shows. Night screenings performed slightly better with 12.31 percent occupancy showing that audience turnout improved later in the day.

Also read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 3: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan’s period thriller sees massive surge after drop, earns Rs…

Raja Shivaji Box Office Summary

Day 1 (1st Friday): Rs 11.35 crore collection with 32.3% occupancy

Day 2 (1st Saturday): Rs 10.55 crore collection with 28.9% occupancy

Day 3 (1st Sunday): Rs 12 crore collection with 36.4% occupancy

Day 4 (1st Monday): Rs 5.60 crore collection with 21.5% occupancy

Day 5 (1st Tuesday): Rs 4.90 crore collection with 20.4% occupancy

Day 6 (1st Wednesday): Rs 4.25 crore collection with 16.9% occupancy

Did the box office clash affect Raja Shivaji?

The film released alongside Ek Din starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. However the clash did not create much impact on Raja Shivaji as the historical drama maintained stronger audience pull and better collections throughout the week.

Who stars in Raja Shivaji?

Directed by Riteish Deshmukh the film is backed by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company. Riteish portrays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj while Genelia Deshmukh appears as Saibai. Their sons Rahyl and Riaan also feature in the film as younger versions of Shivaji. The ensemble cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amole Gupte.











