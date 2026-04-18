Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Collection: Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy takes promising start, beats Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 run, earns Rs...

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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Collection: Akshay Kumars horror comedy takes promising start, beats Ranveer Singhs Dhurandhar 2 run, earns Rs…

Akshay Kumar’s new release has kicked off its theatrical run on a strong note, with early figures indicating positive audience response and competitive performance at the box office.

Akshay Kumar‘s latest release, Bhooth Bangla, has entered theatres with strong buzz and quickly shifted the spotlight at the box office. Film arrival has slowed the momentum of Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, especially at a crucial stage when it was just a few crores away from setting another major record. Audience curiosity around the horror comedy genre, along with the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, has played key role in drawing footfall. Early response suggests that the film has managed to create impact across circuits while affecting the ongoing run of the competing title in noticeable way.

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn on day 1?

Bhooth Bangla recorded a solid opening with paid previews (Day 0), earning around Rs 3.50 crore from 2,485 shows with nearly 30 percent occupancy. On the first full day film collected Rs 12.25 crore net in the domestic market. This pushed the total India net collection to Rs 15.75 crore while gross domestic collection reached Rs 18.90 crore. The overseas market contributed around Rs 5 crore, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 23.90 crore. The film was screened across 12,382 shows, which helped it gain a wide reach.

Occupancy trends showed gradual growth through day with morning shows around 10.77 percent while afternoon reached 19.15 percent. Evening occupancy improved to 22.46 percent and night shows peaked at 31.46 percent leading to overall occupancy near 20.96 percent.

How is Dhurandhar 2 performing alongside Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy

Dhurandhar 2 saw expected drop as Bhooth Bangla entered theatres. On day 30 film collected around Rs 2.70 crore net which marks decline from previous day Rs 3.40 crore. Film was running across 4,432 shows compared to higher screen count earlier. Total India net collection now stands at Rs 1,105.82 crore while gross domestic collection is Rs 1,323.73 crore.

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Overseas contribution added Rs 0.75 crore on day 30 taking total overseas gross to Rs 418.00 crore. Worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 1,741.73 crore placing film extremely close to major record benchmark to surpass Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, currentlty standing at Rs 1742 crore.

Did Bhooth Bangla outperform Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller

In terms of daily earnings Bhooth Bangla has clearly taken lead on opening day by crossing Dhurandhar 2 current daily run. Fresh release advantage along with genre appeal has helped it pull larger audience share. While Dhurandhar 2 still holds massive lifetime numbers its daily pace has slowed due to new competition.

More about Bhooth Bangla

Film benefits from Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunion after long gap which created strong pre release excitement. Ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Late Asrani, Jisshu Sengupta and Wamiqa Gabbi has also added value. Release timing and wide screen count further boosted opening performance.











