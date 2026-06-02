Janhvi Kapoor panics after Ram Charan fan breaches security at Peddi event- Watch viral video

At the Peddi event, Ram Charan’s personal bodyguard, MMA fighter Kevin Kunta, quickly stepped in and guided the fan away. Watch the viral video.





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Janhvi Kapoor at Peddi event (PC-Twitter)





Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Peddi. During a promotional event in Vijayawada on Tuesday, an unexpected moment left Janhvi visibly startled when a fan, a lookalike of Ram Charan, suddenly rushed towards him on stage. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. The event was also attended by director Buchi Babu Sana. As the fan approached the actor, security personnel quickly stepped in and brought the situation under control, while Ram Charan remained calm throughout the incident.

What happened at the Peddi event?

A brief moment of concern occurred during the promotional event of Peddi in Vijayawada when a fan who closely resembled Ram Charan unexpectedly approached the actor on stage. Ram Charan was seated alongside his co-star Janhvi Kapoor and director Buchi Babu Sana when the incident took place. The fan’s sudden approach appeared to catch those on stage by surprise, including Janhvi Kapoor. However, Ram Charan’s personal bodyguard, MMA fighter Kevin Kunta, quickly stepped in and guided the fan away. Videos of the incident later surfaced on social media, showing Janhvi looking slightly startled before the situation was swiftly brought under control.

Watch the viral video:

Kevin’s quick response has earned praise from Ram Charan’s fans online. Following the incident, additional security personnel surrounded the stage and quickly brought the situation under control, ensuring the safety of the actors and everyone present.

Janhvi Kapoor speaks in Telugu, reminds us of Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor earned loud applause from the audience with her speech in Telugu, which quickly became one of the highlights of the evening. She plays Achiyamma in Peddi. Kapoor expressed her gratitude to fans for their unwavering support and spoke about the film’s core message. Calling Peddi a deeply special project for the entire team, Janhvi said the film explores themes of self-discovery, purpose, and staying true to one’s identity.

In her Telugu speech, she said, “I am truly overwhelmed by the love you have showered on me. I only hope you continue to show the same affection after watching Peddi. It is your love that motivates us to work harder every day. Everything we do is for you — to entertain you and bring meaningful stories to the big screen.” She added, “Peddi is a very special film for all of us. At its heart, it is a story about embracing who you are and finding your purpose in life.”

Peddi is releasing in theatres on June 4. In addition to Ram Charan and Janhvi, the film also stars Bollywood actors like Boman Irani and Divyendu Sharma. The film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana.