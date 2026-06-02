Who is Sairaj Bahutule? Former leg-spinner appointed as India’s spin bowling coach

Sairaj Bahutule, who played a total of 10 international matches for India as a leg-spinner, brings almost 20 years of experience with him as a player a spin bowling coach





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Bengal coach Sairaj Bahutule in a conversation with Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly during a a practice session organised as part of the ‘Vision 2020’ programme launched by CAB, in Kolkata on Oct 28, 2018. (Photo: IANS)





In a latest development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has appointed former Indian international and domestic cricketer Sairaj Bahutule as the spin bowling coach for the senior men’s national team ahead of a busy summer schedule which will see the Men in Blue play all three formats home and away.

The Indians will return to action with a home series against Afghanistan who will tour for an one-off Test and 3-match ODI series. The team will then fly for an European tour which will see them play 2 T20Is in Ireland followed by 5 more T20s in England along with a 3 one-day matches.

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The tour of Ireland will get some of the players accustomed to the weather and conditions which will help them in the important England series which will also see the returns of former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Sairaj Bahutule’s career over the years

Sairaj Bahutule, who played a total of 10 international matches for India as a leg-spinner, brings almost 20 years of experience with him as a player a spin bowling coach.

During his playing days, Bahutule represented India in 2 Tests and 8 one-day internationals. While he could not sustain his international career, the former leg-spinner was a renowned name in the domestic circuit. He has a staggering 630 wickets to his name in First-Class and 197 scalps in List A cricket.

Sairaj Bahutule was also a fine batter, scoring 7649 runs combined across formats.

Since transitioning into full-time coaching, Bahutule has been involved in domestic, franchise and pathway cricket. He has served as the head coach of major state teams like Vidarbha, Kerala, Gujarat, and Bengal.

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Sairaj has also been involved in the Indian Premier League, working as a spin-bowling coach for the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. He was also the bowling coach of India’s ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup-winning squad in 2022.

Furthermore, he has undertaken multiple assignments with the India A and the senior national team along with a crucial tenure at the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy, now Centre of Excellence, from 2021 to 2024. With his arrival, the Gautam Gambhir-led coaching staff will be hoping for some substantial improvements in the spin-bowling department.