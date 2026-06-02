Suryakumar Yadav’s India spot under scrutiny as star batter’s poor form continues in Mumbai T20 league

The Mumbai T20 league remains his last hope to find some form and send a message to the selectors and the team management but the tournament hasn’t started on a good note for him





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/sports/suryakumar-yadavs-india-spot-under-scrutiny-as-star-batters-poor-form-continues-in-mumbai-t20-league-8434250/ Copy









Title : Mumbai: IPL 2026 – Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Caption : Mumbai: Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, May 24, 2026. (Photo: IANS)





Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav’s poor run of form continues as he got out for just 19 runs in Triumph Knights’ opening match of the on-going 4th edition of the Mumbai T20 league against North Mumbai Panthers at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. This has put his possible spot, for the Indian team’s upcoming tour of Ireland and England, in scrutiny.

Suryakumar Yadav has been dealing with his form since the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 earlier this year. He could not make a significant impact while batting throughout the tournament, scoring just one half-century against the United States of America in India’s opening match. After that, Surya got out for 12, 32, 34, 18, 33, 18 and 11 before registering a duck in the final against New Zealand.

Also Read: After RCB’s IPL 2026 win, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma seek Premanand Maharaj’s blessings in Vrindavan- Watch video

During the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2026 season, Suryakumar Yadav had one of his worst seasons in the IPL as he was able to score only 270 runs in 13 outings at a strike rate of 147. That had put his spot in the Indian T20 team under the radar with reports even suggesting that he is most likely to get replaced by Shreyas Iyer from captaincy.

The Mumbai T20 league remains his last hope to find some form and send a message to the selectors but the tournament hasn’t started on a good note for him. While chasing a target of 209, Suryakumar Yadav, who came in at number 4, started off pretty well by hitting four boundaries but his innings came to an end in the last ball of the 7th over when Rahul Sawant dismissed him for 19 off 11.

Also Read: PAK Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Shaheen Afridi joins Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis in THIS elite list – Check details

The star batter was expected to lead from the front but the Triumph Knights ultimately lost by 21 runs. It will now be interesting to see if Suryakumar Yadav gets picked for the T20I series’ in Ireland and England later this month.

Team India will play two T20Is in Belfast before heading over to England for a 5-match T20 series, followed by a 3-match ODI series.