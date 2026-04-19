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President of All India Agarwal Sammelan, Haryana, accused of siphoning a huge amount of money, silver

If Satyanarayan Mittal’s allegations are to be believed, a single transfer of 75 lakh rupees was sent from Assam alone via ‘hawala’ route.

(L) Gopal Sharan Garg, the accused. (R) Satyanarayan Mittal, the complainant.

New Delhi: A serious allegation has been levelled against Gopal Sharan Garg, the President of the All India Agarwal Sammelan. He is accused of embezzling crores of rupees in cash and hundreds of kilograms of silver received as donations, as well as attempting to usurp land worth billions. These grave charges have been brought against Gopal Sharan Garg, the president of this organization which operates out of Haryana. Business professionals and members of the Agarwal community from across the country, including states such as Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Assam, Bengal, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh, are associated with this organization.

Charges Levelled by Satyanarayan Mittal

Satyanarayan Mittal, a life member of the Agarwal Sammelan, has levelled these serious allegations, substantiating them with various documents. According to the allegations, Gopal Sharan Garg prioritized filling his own pockets rather than serving the interests of the organization and the community.

Satyanarayan Mittal is a Raipur-based life member of the organization, who is now preparing to take this matter to court.

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Gopal Sharan Fraudulently Extended His Tenure

Moreover, it is alleged that Gopal Sharan fraudulently extended his tenure within the organization by conducting an unauthorized meeting and appointing his own relatives to key positions. He is also accused of exercising absolute authority by arbitrarily altering the organization’s bylaws to suit his own agenda.

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Satyanarayan Mittal has previously held significant responsibilities and occupied key positions within the organization. He stated how Gopal Sharan Garg is not only continuing to hold office illegally but has also committed significant irregularities regarding the donations received from members of the Agarwal community across the country.

Donation Amount Not Deposited To Official Accounts: Satyanarayan Mittal

Displaying documents belonging to the Akhil Bharatiya Agarwal Sammelan, Satyanarayan Mittal explained that crores of rupees, along with silver, were collected as donations under the pretext of organizing pilgrimages and constructing a temple in Agroha. The donation amounts were by no means trivial as individuals from across the nation contributed sums ranging from five to as much as 10 or 11 lakh rupees each. What is truly shocking is that these donated funds were never deposited into the organization’s official accounts.

Huge Sum Of Money Moved Via Hawala, No Account of Donated Silver

Receipts were issued, yet the money was transferred through the ‘hawala’ channel. If Satyanarayan Mittal’s allegations are to be believed, a single transfer of 75 lakh rupees was sent from Assam alone via ‘hawala’ route. Donations of silver were also solicited under the guise of installing idols in the temple and incorporating silver ornamentation into the building structure. Receipts indicate that individuals from various parts of the country collected and handed over huge quantities of silver, ranging from 3 to 5 kilograms per donor, to Gopal Sharan Garg. Approximately 197 kilogram of silver was received as donations. However, this silver is also missing from the organization’s official accounts. It is alleged that a substantial portion of this silver was sold off, and the proceeds were illicitly moved around using the ‘hawala network.

Gopal Sharan Garg Cheated Members Of Agarwal Community Nationwide

It is alleged that, by falsely projecting himself as the President of the Akhil Bharatiya Agarwal Sammelan, Gopal Sharan Garg deceived members of the Agarwal community nationwide, soliciting and subsequently misappropriating large sums of money and jewellery as donations. By keeping the organization’s members in the dark, he unilaterally announced an illegitimate election, without clarifying who would serve as the election officer or who would be eligible to cast a vote. He deliberately disenfranchised a large number of office-bearers, thereby ensuring that he could continue his illegitimate authority. Satyanarayan Mittal states that in 2024, he had sought clarifications from Garg on several points, even sending reminders, but received no response.

It is believed that if this matter is investigated, the entire truth will come to light. However, Satyanarayan Mittal is currently preparing to take this matter to court in July or August of this year.











