Twisha Sharma case update: Supreme Court begins hearing, dowry allegations, lapses in focus





Twisha Sharma Case Update: In the latest development in the Twisha Sharma case, the Supreme Court on Monday started hearing the case of the model and actor who was found hanging at her marital home on May 12, five months after her marriage. During the hearing, the special bench said, ‘narrative being created as the accused is an ex-judge’.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M Pancholi is hearing the case. The case was listed under ‘alleged institutional bias and procedural discrepancies in the unnatural death of a young girl at her matrimonial home’.





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