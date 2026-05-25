Drishyam 3 box office collection day 5: Will Mohanlal’s crime thriller pass the crucial Monday test?

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Drishyam 3 box office collection day 5: Will Mohanlals crime thriller pass the crucial Monday test?

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 5: Mohanlal’s film is all set to enter Rs 150 crore club. Check day-wise report here.

Drishyam 3 box office collection (Pic – Twitter)

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 5: Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph’s Malayalam crime thriller Drishyam 3 had a strong opening weekend. The film also witnessed a slight jump in collections on its first Sunday. According to film trade website Sacnilk, the movie posted impressive earnings on its fourth day in India. With this, Mohanlal’s film has come close to the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide during its opening weekend.

Drishyam 3’s first weekend collection

According to Sacnilk, Mohanlal’s crime thriller grossed Rs 13.95 crore in India on its first Sunday (Day 4). Kerala remained the film’s strongest market, with a net collection of Rs 11.75 crore from 3,186 shows and an occupancy rate of 69.35 per cent on Sunday. The Telugu version added Rs 1.20 crore, while the Tamil and Kannada versions contributed Rs 65 lakh and Rs 35 lakh, respectively. Across all languages, the film was screened in 5,270 shows.

On Day 5, the movie is currently running across 1,119 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.56 crore at the time of publication. This takes the film’s domestic net collection to Rs 55.55 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 64.00 crore. The film’s overseas gross collection has reached Rs 78.00 crore so far, pushing its worldwide gross total to Rs 141.34 crore. Audiences in the Gulf region, North America, and Europe have contributed significantly to the film’s overseas performance.

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Day-Wise box office collection of Drishyam 3:

Day 1: Rs 15.85 crore

Day 2: Rs 11.05 crore

Day 3: Rs 13.70 crore

Day 4: Rs 13.95 crore

Day 5: Rs 0.56 crore

Total: Rs 56 crore

Also Read: Drishyam 3 Twitter Review: Mohanlal’s suspense drama gets mixed reactions from netizens; ‘didn’t recreate magic’

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 stars Mohanlal as Georgekutty. The film also features Siddique, Murali Gopy, Biju Menon, and Kalabhavan Shajohn, along with Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil.











