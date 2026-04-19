IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly FIRE PBKS to commanding 54-run victory over LSG





IPL 2026: Punjab Kings produced a batting masterclass as they posted the highest total of IPL 2026, defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs in a high-scoring thriller at the New PCA Cricket Stadium Chandigarh on Sunday.

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and invited the host to bat first. PBKS openers got off to a shaky start when Prabhsimran Singh fell cheaply for a golden duck in the first over. That dismissal brought together the explosive duo of young sensation Priyansh Arya and Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly, who then unleashed one of the most thrilling partnerships in recent IPL history.

The left-handed pair stitched together 182 runs for the second wicket off just 80 balls, turning the game into a six-hitting spectacle. Arya, the 24-year-old Delhi batter, played with fearless aggression, smashing 93 off only 37 balls at an explosive strike rate of 251.35, laced with four boundaries and nine massive, while Connolly complemented him perfectly with a classy 87 off 46 deliveries, which featured eight fours and seven sixes. Their stand not only rebuilt the innings but propelled PBKS to a formidable total of 254 for 7 in 20 overs – the highest score of the season, surpassing Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s 250 earlier.

More to follow…





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