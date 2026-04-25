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Who is Chin2 Bhosle? Late singer Asha Bhosles grandson, works as…, earlier known as…

Chin2 Bhosle, grandson of legendary singer late Asha Bhosle, has drawn attention for his evolving identity and career path, blending family legacy with his own unique journey.

Who is Chin2 Bhosle? Late singer Asha Bhosle’s grandson, works as…, earlier known as…

The passing of Asha Bhosle marked the end of an era in Indian music. The legendary singer died on April 12 at the age of 92, leaving behind a legacy that shaped generations. Known for her timeless voice and unmatched versatility, she remained active even in her final days. Her sudden demise left fans emotional and many turned to her family for insights into her last moments. Among those who spoke was her grandson Chin2 Bhosle, whose heartfelt words brought comfort and clarity about how peacefully she left the world.

What did Chin2 Bhosle say about Asha Bhosle’s final moments?

Chin2 Bhosle shared that his grandmother was doing well just days before her passing. He recalled that she was in good health and full of energy, which made the sudden change unexpected. On the morning before her death, she complained of breathlessness and the family suggested going to the hospital. However, she chose to rest at home, believing she would feel better. Later that day, she went to sleep but did not wake up.

Chin2 further said, “When family members checked on her, she was breathing but unresponsive, which led to her being taken to the hospital where she was put on ventilator support. Doctors later confirmed that her organs had begun to fail due to age-related complications.” Chin2 described her passing as calm and peaceful and said she went away in her sleep. He also revealed that just two days before this, she had gone out to watch a Marathi play showing her love for art till the very end.

Also read: When Asha Bhosle married Lata Mangeshkar’s secretary at 16; family cut ties, sister strongly opposed the union

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Who is Chin2 Bhosle and what does he do?

Chin2 Bhosle is a well known Indian musician singer and performer. He is the son of late composer Hemant Bhosle and Alka Bhosle and carries forward a strong musical legacy. He gained recognition as a founding member of A Band of Boys which was among the first boy bands in India.

Over the years he has built his own identity through music theatre and entertainment for children. He is also known for creating “The Chin2 Bhosle Show” which focuses on engaging young audiences with music and storytelling. His work blends classical influences with modern pop making it relatable for a new generation.

Also read: Who was Hemant Bhosle? Late singer Asha Bhosle’s son, who died while battling cancer, also worked as…

What was Chin2 Bhosle known as earlier?

Before becoming widely known as Chin2 Bhosle he was popularly identified as Chinmay Bhosle. Over time he rebranded himself professionally while continuing to stay connected to his roots in music. His journey reflects both tradition and evolution as he carved his own space beyond his famous family name.











