Jammu and Kashmir to get special Vande Bharat from THIS date; Let’s take a look at its features

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Jammu and Kashmir to get special Vande Bharat from THIS date; Lets take a look at its features

The Indian Railways is set to launch a special Vande Bharat train connecting Srinagar and Jammu. Union Railway Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw is likely to inaugurate the direct train service.

The inauguration of this Vande Bharat is expected to boost tourism and trade in the valley. File image

Jammu and Kashmir is set to get a major boost in rail connectivity with the launch of the all-weather Vande Bharat train service, which will commence on April 30. This Vande Bharat is specially designed for maintaining high speeds even in sub-zero winter temperatures.

According to a railway official, the train, which earlier operated between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra and Srinagar, will now run along the entire stretch from Srinagar to Jammu. “From April 30, the Vande Bharat train will travel from Jammu, the winter capital of J&K, to Srinagar, the summer capital,” he told the New Indian Express.

Union Railway Minister to inaugurate direct train

Union Railway Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw is likely to inaugurate the direct train service between Srinagar and Jammu. The launch of this service is set to make travel easier between Srinagar and Jammu without interruptions. The direct rail link is expected to provide a dependable, affordable, and all-weather travel option, easing dependence on the frequently disrupted Srinagar–Jammu highway.

Also Read: Second Vande Bharat Sleeper train will run on this route; Fares and other details inside

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Tourism boost

The inauguration of this Vande Bharat is expected to boost tourism and trade in the valley, strengthen commerce, and enhance people-to-people connectivity while improving access to education and healthcare.

Specifications of all-weather Vande Bharat

The train will operate as an Inaugural Special Train (No. 02601) departing from Jammu Tawi (JAT) at 10:30 with boarding/de-boarding at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 11:54 – 11:59 and reaching Srinagar at 15:05 on the same day. The date and timings for the regular operations of this train will be announced separately by the Railway authorities. The train will comprise 20 coaches instead of the regular eight, which will enhance the capacity of the train.

Winterisation technology

The train will be the first to incorporate ‘winterisation’ technology that enables it to operate smoothly even in sub-zero temperatures. Several state-of-the-art heating systems have been incorporated into this train to help it move smoothly in the region, especially during the snowy winter season.

Indian Railways has, for the first time, deployed self-regulating heating cables to stop water pipelines from freezing, along with 1800W silicon heating pads in water tanks. Additionally, special heating arrangements have been made in the bio-tanks and auxiliary tanks to ensure that the sanitation system remains unaffected.

Warm air in even washrooms

Provisions have also been made to channel warm air to the restrooms via special ducts connected to the main air conditioning unit. Heaters and thermal insulation have been added to Indian-style toilets to maintain the smooth operation of the vacuum evacuation system.

An ’embedded heating element’ has been installed within the main windshield located in front of the driver’s cabin. This technology will prevent the windshield from fogging up during periods of fog and snowfall, making this one-of-a-kind initiative within the Indian Railways network. To prevent potential damage from stones on the tracks, the pneumatic valves near the water tanks have been fitted with stainless steel protective covers.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said the introduction of the specialised Vande Bharat service fulfils a long-standing demand of passengers and local residents. “Our objective is not merely to provide faster travel, but also to ensure all-weather connectivity, even during the harsh winters of the Valley,” he said.

Also Read: Faster than Vande Bharat? All you need to know about Indian Railways’ new 220 kmph trains











