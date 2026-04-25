WATCH: Nitish Rana’s 91 off 44 anchors DC innings, smashes 28 in an over off…

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WATCH: Nitish Ranas 91 off 44 anchors DC innings, smashes 28 in an over off…

Star Delhi Capitals batter Nitish Rana smashes 28 runs off PBKS bowler. Scroll down to read the full story.

Nitish Rana smashes 28 runs off Punjab Kings’ bowler over

The match no. 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is playing between Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals and Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. This match is important for Delhi Capitals, if they want to qualify for the IPL 206 playoffs.

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match no. 35 playing 11

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals (DC)

KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bat first. However, they lost a early wicket of Pathum Nissanka for 11 runs. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals’ star batters Nitish Rana and KL Rahul made a comeback for the team with a steady knock. Both players gave a good push to the team against the unbeaten Punjab Kings. Nitish Rana and KL Rahul played a crucial role in Delhi Capitals’ innings.

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After Nissanka’s wicket, Nitish Rana gave great hope to the Delhi Capitals’ fans by scoring some great boundaries. Speaking about his batting performance, Nitish Rana scored 91 runs off 44 balls, including 11 fours and 4 sixes. Nitish Rana also smashed 28 runs in an over of Xavier Bartlett. At one point of this highly-intense match, Marcus Stoinis took a catch of Nitish Rana at the boundary. But, his foot touches the boundary and the dismissal turned into a six.

In the end, Nitish Rana played a shot in cover for a boundary to go near to his century. But, Punjab Kings captain, Shreyas Iyer came between it and caught his catch near his century.











