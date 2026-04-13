Good news for fans of Dhoni’s CSK, BCCI announces MAJOR change in IPL 2026 schedule due to…

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Good news for fans of Dhonis CSK, BCCI announces MAJOR change in IPL 2026 schedule due to…

IPL 2026 schedule has been updated as BCCI moves Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match to Ahmedabad, citing municipal elections in Gujarat as the reason.



BCCI announces MAJOR change in IPL 2026 schedule (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made a major change in IPL 2026 schedule as the afternoon match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super kings, which was scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on April, 26, 2026, is set to be held at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, with the match starting at 3:30 pm IST.

As a result, the return fixture between Ruturaj Giakwad and Shubman Gill’s side, originally slated for May 21, 2026, will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with the match set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

The decision was taken in light of the municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat scheduled for April 26, 2026.

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