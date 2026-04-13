No LPG shortage, refrain from panic buying, use gas responsibly, don’t stock up: Govt to people

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No LPG shortage, refrain from panic buying, use gas responsibly, dont stock up: Govt to people

Earlier, the Central Government eased the regulations regarding the sale of 5kg LPG cylinders.

Approximately 95% of consumers are utilizing digital platforms to book their LPG cylinders.

New Delhi: The supply of LPG cylinders in the country is completely stable and adequate. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has assured citizens that there is no need for them to panic or engage in panic buying.

The Ministry stated that the existing distribution network is robust, and gas is reaching every corner of the country without interruption, and the government is continuously monitoring the situation.

95% of Customers Are Booking Online

The Ministry reported that approximately 95% of consumers are utilizing digital platforms to book their LPG cylinders. These platforms include IVRS, SMS, WhatsApp, and mobile applications. This shift has reduced crowding at gas agencies and accelerated service delivery.

Appeal to Avoid Panic Buying

The government has appealed to consumers to use gas responsibly and to refrain from stocking up beyond their immediate needs. The Ministry emphasized against panic buying (purchasing in excess of requirements), assuring the public that gas reserves are ample. Continued utilization of digital channels will further enhance the delivery system.

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5kg Cylinders Available Without Address Proof

Earlier, the Central Government eased the regulations regarding the sale of 5kg LPG cylinders. Now, anyone can purchase a small cylinder without providing proof of address. Furthermore, there is no requirement to deposit a security amount for this purpose.

According to the Ministry of Petroleum, this initiative has been undertaken to benefit migrant workers and individuals who do not possess a permanent address. Customers now simply need to visit an authorized distributor, present a valid photo ID, and they can immediately collect a cylinder.

The Ministry clarified that extensive documentation is not required for the 5kg cylinder. Customers can obtain a cylinder by presenting their Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Voter ID. These cylinders can be refilled as many times as desired throughout the year.

LPG Vessel Jag Vikram

Meanwhile, the government has provided a significant update regarding the LPG vessel ‘Jag Vikram.’ It is expected to reach Kandla, Gujarat, on April 14—that is, Tuesday. The vessel is loaded with 20,400 tons of LPG and carries a crew of 24 sailors. This ship passed through the Strait of Hormuz on April 11. Amidst the current crisis, this news comes as a major source of relief.

Following the announcement of a two-week temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran, the ‘Jag Vikram’ became the first Indian vessel to cross the Strait of Hormuz. Furthermore, the ‘Jag Vikram’ is the ninth Indian ship to exit the Persian Gulf since the beginning of March.











