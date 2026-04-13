RING IN ‘POILA BOISHAKH’ WITH SPECIAL OFFERS AT IHCL HOTELS IN KOLKATA

KOLKATA, APRIL 2026: Poila Boishakh brings families together in joyous celebration with delicious meals and the warmth of togetherness. It marks the dawn of the Bengali New Year, filled with hope and happiness as people extend well wishes for the year ahead. This year, IHCL hotels in the city have curated a bouquet of special offers that highlights traditional Bengali culture.

TAJ BENGAL, KOLKATA

This Poila Boishakh, Taj Bengal Kolkata brings the warmth of new beginnings with a delightful spread of traditional flavours.

SONARGAON

Boishaki Mahabhoj at Sonargaon on 14th & 15th April 2026

Lunch & Dinner

Time: 12:30 -3:30 pm

Celebrate new beginnings with rich flavours of Bengali heritage and a lavish culinary spread with loved ones. Indulge in a special Poila Boishakh Thali (inclusive of select beverage), featuring signature dishes from Sonargaon like Topse Fry, Kaccha Lanka Bata Murgi, Kosha Mangsho, Koi Macher Tel Jhal, Narkel Posto Bora, Chhanar Chop, Echorer Kaliya, Laal Saag Er Charchori, Kachkolar Kofta, Radha Ballabi, Bhapa Chingri, Bhetki Macher Paturi, Sita Bhog, Aam Doi and much more.

Rates:-

• (Veg) Niramish Thali @ Rs 3300* plus taxes per person

• (Non-veg) Amish Thali@ Rs 3800* plus taxes per person

• Seafood Thali @ Rs 4000* plus taxes per person

For details, please call – +91- 9836468122

*Conditions Apply

CAL 27

Indulge in tastefully curated traditional Poila Boishakh Brunch on 15th April 2026

Time: 1:00 -4:00 pm

Ring in the auspicious year with a special brunch at CAL 27. Experience a delightful array of authentic Bengali delicacies like Aam Pora Sorbot, Gondhoraj Ghol, Murgh Malai Tikka, Chingrir Chop, Mochar Cutlet, Dak bungalow Chicken, Kochi Pathar Jhol, Dhokar Dalna, Potoler Dolma, Sukto, Fish and Chips with Tartar sauce, Rasgoola, Pantua, Baked Mihidana Bitter Chocolate Gateaux, Mango Mousse cake, Philadelphia Baked Cheese cake and much more.

Rates:-

• INR 3000* plus taxes per person (with soft beverages)

• INR 4000* plus taxes per person (with select beverages)

• INR 2000* plus taxes plus taxes per child (6 years – 12 years)

For details, please call- +91- 8290668874

*Conditions Apply

TAJ CITY CENTRE NEWTOWN, KOLKATA

Usher in the Bengali New Year with a grand celebration of tradition, flavours and togetherness.

SHAMIANA

Poila Boishakh Special Brunch on 15th April 2026

Time: 12:30 – 3:30 pm

Guests can enjoy special Poila Boishakh Brunch, which will feature an interactive buffet with an impressive array of Indian, International and traditional delicacies like Golda Chingri Malai Curry, Kosha Mogsho, Bhetki Paturi, Kolkata Biriyani and much more. Guests can also enjoy live music performances complimenting the theme.

Rates:

• INR 2400* plus taxes per person (with soft beverages)

• INR 1250* plus taxes per child (5 years – 12 years)

For details, please call-+ 91-6292288563

*Conditions Apply

TAJ TAAL KUTIR, KOLKATA

Poila Boishakh – a celebration of flavours, memories and tradition with timeless recipes of Bengal. Its a reflection of Bengali heritage, uniting people through music, dance and shared traditions. It is a time of cultural pride and community bonding, making it one of the most cherished celebrations in the Bengali calendar. Guests can celebrate the special occasion at Taj Taal Kutir, Kolkata, where colonial charm meets contemporary elegance in the heart of New Town in Kolkata.

THE VERANDAH

Poila Boishakh Maha Bhoj on 15th April 2026

Time: Available All Day

Guests can savour specially curated menu crafted by the expert chefs of Taj Taal Kutir, Kolkata. This exclusive offering includes both A La Carte & Thali options, featuring a selection of traditional family recipes passed down through the generations like Golbari Kosha Mangsho, Parse Macher Jhal, Chingri Mali curry, Mochar Ghonto and much more.

Rates:

• Veg Thali – INR 1850* plus taxes per person

• Non- Veg Thali – INR 2250* plus taxes per person

• Seafood Thali- INR 2550* plus taxes per person

For details, please call- +91 33 2202 0960

**Conditions Apply

LAKEVIEW LOUNGE

Dacres Lane Inspired Poila Boishakh Hi-Tea on 15th April 2026

Time: 4.00 to 6.30pm

Indulge in a unique hi-tea experience this Poila Boishakh at Lakeview Lounge, Taj Taal Kutir, Kolkata. Celebrate the occasion with a premium Dacres Lane–inspired spread, where traditional Kolkata delicacies echo the rich culinary heritage of the British Raj era. Guests can savour favourites like Ghuguni with Butter Toast, Fish Fry, Fowl Cutlet, and much more

Rates: INR 1399* plus taxes per person

For details, please call- +91 33 2202 0960

**Conditions Apply

VIVANTA KOLKATA EM BYPASS

Poila Boishakh, is a time for joyous bonding over delicious food. Guests can ring in the Bengali New Year with signature Bengali fare at Vivanta Kolkata EM Bypass.

MYNT

Poila Boishakh Brunch on 15th April 2026

Time: 12:30pm to 3.30pm

Guests can indulge in an immersive culinary experience this Poila Boishakh, bringing together the nostalgia of traditional Bengali home cooked meals with a touch of contemporary finesse. Guests can enjoy a lavish buffet comprising of Shukto, Aloo Posto, Chingri Malai Curry, Kosha Mangsho, Basanti Pulao with live counters, curated by expert chefs.

Rates:

• INR 1850* plus taxes per person

• INR 2850* plus taxes per person (with select beverages)

For details, please call- +91-6292274003

*Conditions Apply

RAAJKUTIR, KOLKATA -IHCL SELEQTIONS

Feast on Poila Boishakh special menu at Raajkutir, Kolkata-IHCL SeleQtions, a heritage-inspired hotel, which embodies the spirit of quintessential Bengal Renaissance with your friends and family.

THE EAST INDIA ROOM

Lunch & Dinner on 14th & 15th April 2026

Time: 12:30-5.00 pm (Lunch) 7:00- 11:30 pm (Dinner)

This Poila Boishakh, guests can enjoy an A’-la-carte menu featuring authentic Bengali dishes, including Aam Gondhoraj Chicken Cutlet, Mangshor Chop, Daab Chingri Malai, Dhakai Elish, Kosha Mangsho, and much more.

Rates: A La Carte

For details, please call- +91-6292274003

*Conditions Apply