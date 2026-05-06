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TVK supremo Thalapathy Vijay gets emotional while paying last respects to RB Choudary, video goes viral

An emotional video of Thalapathy Vijay has surfaced online, capturing a moving moment as he attended the final rites of veteran producer RB Choudary.

Thalapathy Vijay breaks down (PC: Twitter)

The emotional farewell to late producer R. B. Choudary brought together some of the biggest names from the South film industry, with TVK supremo Thalapathy Vijay drawing special attention as he paid his last respects. The atmosphere at the Chennai residence was heavy with grief as actors and close associates gathered to bid goodbye to a man who had shaped countless careers. Videos from the ceremony quickly spread online, showing deeply personal moments that reflected the impact Choudary had on those around him. Many who worked with him remembered him not just as a producer but also as a mentor and guiding force.

What happened during the final farewell?

When the TVK chief arrived, he walked in quietly and placed a floral tribute before the mortal remains of Choudary. The moment turned emotional as he could be seen breaking down while standing in silence. Soon after, he approached Jiiva and embraced him, offering comfort during the difficult time. The gesture stood out and resonated with fans across social media, many of whom praised Vijay for his sincerity and emotional support.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Joseph Vijay to Thalapathy Vijay, how TVK supremo’s journey began from Naalaiya Theerpu

Watch viral video of TVK supremo Thalapathy Vijay here

Vijay paid his last respect to producer R. B. Choudhary pic.twitter.com/EHFQGOVYNa — VTL Team (@VTLTeam) May 6, 2026

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Who all attended to pay their respects?

Several leading stars from the South Indian film industry were present to honour the late producer. Mammootty, Dhanush, Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan and Vikram visited the residence and expressed their condolences. Vishal was also seen consoling Jiiva and standing by the grieving family. Their presence reflected the deep respect Choudary commanded across generations of artists.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actor Mammootty arrives at the residence of veteran film producer R.B. Choudary to pay him his last respects. R.B. Choudary died in a road accident in Beawar, Rajasthan, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/jhCu0FYqqK — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2026

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actor Vikram arrives at the residence of veteran film producer R.B. Choudary to pay him his last respects. R.B. Choudary died in a road accident in Beawar, Rajasthan, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/IEqVfreOj3 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2026

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actor Dhanush arrives at the residence of veteran film producer R.B. Choudary to pay him his last respects. R.B. Choudary died in a road accident in Beawar, Rajasthan, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4lXq2hjogJ — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2026

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actor Suriya Sivakumar arrives at the residence of veteran film producer R.B. Choudary to pay him his last respects. R.B. Choudary died in a road accident in Beawar, Rajasthan, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/2MJ0QDnWgG — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2026

Also read: Veteran Tamil producer RB Choudary dies in car accident, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi and others offer condolences, ‘He has given…’

What made R. B. Choudary so influential?

Choudary was widely known as the founder of Super Good Films and played a major role in producing several successful Tamil and Telugu films. His work in the 1990s and early 2000s helped shape mainstream South Indian cinema.

Films like Poove Unakkaga and Thulladha Manamum Thullum became iconic and are still remembered today. He was also known for giving opportunities to new directors and actors, many of whom went on to become stars.

What is known about his family?

Choudary is survived by his sons, including Jiiva and Jithan Ramesh, both of whom have been active in the film industry. The family received an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues alike, with many expressing their grief over the sudden loss.











