Pawan Kalyan undergoes surgery after severe discomfort, wife Anna Lezhneva shares He is recovering

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Pawan Kalyan undergoes surgery after severe discomfort, wife Anna Lezhneva shares He is…

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan felt unwell during an official meeting on Friday morning and was immediately hospitalised.

Pawan Kalyan health update

Pawan Kalyan, who was last seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh, recently underwent surgery after his health deteriorated. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on his condition. His wife, Anna Konidela, has now revealed his current health status.

What happened to Pawan Kalyan?

According to an NDTV report, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan felt unwell during an official meeting on Friday morning, April 17, and was immediately hospitalised. His wife, Anna Konidela, has now provided an update on his health. Sharing the update with fans and well-wishers, Anna posted a short message on social media. On her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “He is recovering. Everything is fine. Thank you.”

A statement issued by Jana Sena Party, the political party of Pawan Kalyan, said, “Pawan Kalyan underwent surgery on Saturday evening. On Friday morning, while discussing administrative matters with his officials, he experienced severe pain. He has been battling health issues for the past few months. On the advice of his personal physician, he cancelled his official programmes for Friday and went to the hospital.”

The note further read, “At the hospital, doctors conducted several medical tests, including an MRI. After reviewing the reports, the medical team determined that surgery was necessary. Doctors have advised that he can return to official duties after one to ten days of rest. However, they also stated that long-term precautions will be necessary, and a full recovery may take some time.”

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About Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva

Pawan Kalyan met Russian national Anna on the sets of his 2011 film Teen Maar. When news of their marriage surfaced in 2013, many people mistakenly identified her as Danah Marks, who played a key role in the film. He is believed to have adopted Anna’s daughter, Polena Anjana Pawanova. Their son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich, was born in 2017.











