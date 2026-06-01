Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma set the stage on fire with crazy dance moves at RCB’s IPL 2026 victory party

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate RCB’s IPL 2026 win by going wild on the dance floor, watch the viral video here.





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Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (PC- Twitter)





After Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bagged their second consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) title with a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31, Virat Kohli celebrated the historic triumph in his trademark style. His wife, actor Anushka Sharma, joined the star batter as the couple danced joyfully with the team during the post-match celebrations. Kohli was also seen sharing a lively moment on the dance floor with RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik, adding to the jubilant scenes from the team’s victory party. Their super cool and comfortable outfits also caught the attention online. Kohli wore the T-shirt with a message that read, ‘One felt nice, we did twice.’

Watch Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s super cute dance after RCB’s win

’ Pure vibes. Wholesome. And so much more. Anushka Sharma, thank you for being our Day 1. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7Qmxxv6QtG — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 1, 2026

In another video going viral on social media, Virat had a blast dancing on the sounds of the dhol with Krunal Pandya. Krunal was seen dancing with the trophy. He was later joined by Kohli, who arrived in a t-shirt and shorts and joined the celebrations as the team soaked in the success.

Celebration rukenge nahi ft. Krunal Pandya. pic.twitter.com/s6RgvHdxaR — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 31, 2026

Talking about the match, RCB defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the final to clinch their second IPL title. Celebrations erupted following the historic triumph as RCB completed a clinical chase of 156. The victory was powered by Virat Kohli’s fastest IPL half-century, helping RCB secure back-to-back championships. Kohli smashed a 25-ball fifty and remained unbeaten on 75 off 42 deliveries, an innings studded with nine fours and three sixes. It was also the highest score of his IPL career in a playoff match.