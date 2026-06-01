The Supreme Court said that the 70-year-old law does not give police the authority to take action against adults involved in voluntary sex work. The court also clarified that voluntary sex work is not illegal.





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Sex work by choice not unlawful, police must respect…: Supreme Court upholds rights of consenting adults | Image: X





New Delhi: Supreme Court has anaylised the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA) and observed that laws under the act, which is nearly 70-year-old, do not give right to police to take actions against adults engaged in voluntary sex work as, the top court said, the practice is not illegal. The bench said that running or operating a brothel is against the law