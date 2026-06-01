An Indian tourist said she received a traffic fine of nearly Rs 1.5 lakh after returning home from Switzerland.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/viral-post-indian-tourist-gets-rs-1-5-lakh-traffic-fine-from-switzerland-a-year-later-trending-x-twitter-instagram-8432471/ Copy









Viral post: Indian tourist gets Rs 1.5 lakh traffic fine from Switzerland a year later, says… | Image: X





Viral Post: A post by an Indian tourist has gone viral on the internet after she revealed that she recently received a traffic penalty of nearly Rs 1.5 lakh for a trip to Switzerland she made a year ago. The tourist was surprised to receive a traffic penalty of such a huge amount a year after her vacation. Poan Sapdi took to X and said that she is looking for a way to appeal against the penalty to reduce or have it waived.

“Has anyone here received a traffic violation fine from Switzerland months after returning from a vacation? We just received a challan of almost rs 1 lakh, nearly a year after our trip. We’re trying to understand if there’s any way to appeal, reduce, or get it waived,” Sapdi wrote on X.

Poan, in a follow-up post, asked netizens to share some advice on how can she reduce the huge penalty. “Would love to hear from anyone who has dealt with something similar or knows the process. Any help would be greatly appreciated,” she added.