Dhurandhar 3 happening Rakesh Bedi shares inside details about Ranveer Singh film franchise

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Dhurandhar 3 happening? Rakesh Bedi shares inside details about Ranveer Singhs film franchise

Dhurandhar 3 update: Rakesh Bedi was asked about the third part of Aditya Dhar’s film, and he shared his candid opinion.

Dhurandhar 3 will happen?

The film Dhurandhar 2 has truly written a new chapter in success. The Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar franchise has been well-received by the audience. Rakesh Bedi, who plays Jameel Jamali in the franchise, is also gaining attention. During a recent media interaction, Rakesh was asked about Dhurandhar 3. The actor spoke candidly about whether a third instalment of the franchise will be released in the future.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has impressed everyone with its compelling story and strong box office performance. Actor Rakesh Bedi, who plays Indian spy Jameel Jamali in the film, recently gave an interview to Zoom. During the interview, Rakesh was asked about Dhurandhar 3, and he shared his candid opinion.

Will Dhurandhar 3 be made?

“I don’t think there will be a third instalment. However, Dhurandhar is a franchise and could be remade at any time with other actors. The story ends with the spy returning to his country, and I don’t think there’s much more to it. I don’t think a third part will happen. But Dhurandhar is a franchise, and it can be made with other actors at any given point in time. The story ends with the spy going back to his nation,” Bedi said.

Rakesh Bedi has thus expressed his opinion regarding Dhurandhar 3. His statement makes it clear that the film is unlikely to be made at this time. Furthermore, the note at the end of the film suggests that no future instalments of the Dhurandhar franchise are planned for release on the big screen.

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Rakesh Bedi on his role in Dhurandhar

Rakesh Bedi portrayed the role of Indian spy Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar. He said, “It was a highlight for the audience, but for us, it felt like just another scene. We knew it would create a ripple effect. Since Dhurandhar Part 1 was such a big hit, the audience’s perspective toward Dhurandhar 2 changed completely. You don’t watch the film and then decide how it is—you go in with the mindset that it will be great because its prequel was also great. People weren’t going to watch the second part casually; they were keen to know what happens next. Now, the audience is eager to watch Part 3.”

Historical earnings of Dhurandhar 2

Looking at the earnings of Dhurandhar 2, the Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh starrer has earned around Rs 1,115.67 crore (net) and Rs 1,335.54 crore (gross). Worldwide, the film stands at Rs 1,756.64 crore, cementing its position as the third-highest-grossing Indian film, as per film trade website Sacnilk. A month has passed since its release, and the film is expected to earn even more in the coming days.











