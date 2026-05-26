Taking The Make in India Dream to Screen: Amazon MX Player Unveils Made in India – A Titan Story Trailer, Chronicling Titan’s Untold Legacy

Some stories build companies, some create legacies, and some quietly place nations on the world map. Amazon MX Player, India’s leading free, premium, ad-supported video streaming service, today unveiled the trailer of its upcoming series Made in India – A Titan Story, a compelling drama inspired by the extraordinary journey behind one of India’s most iconic consumer brands. Adapted from Vinay Kamath’s acclaimed book Titan – India’s Most Successful Consumer Brand, the series boasts an extraordinary ensemble led by Naseeruddin Shah as JRD TATA, Jim Sarbh as Xerxes Desai, alongside Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Namita Dubey, Lakshvir Saran, and Kaveri Seth in pivotal roles. The series resonates with the spirit of the Make in India initiative, that aims to transform India into a global design and manufacturing hub. Written by Karan Vyas, directed by Robbie Grewal, and produced by Almighty Motion Pictures, the six-part series explores ambition, mentorship, and the relentless pursuit of excellence that turned an unlikely idea into a national legacy.

Set in pre-liberalised India, at a time when the country stood on the brink of economic and social change, Made in India: A Titan Story traces the remarkable rise of Titan through the eyes of visionary businessman Xerxes Desai. The trailer offers a powerful glimpse into a journey driven by ambition and unwavering belief, where a bold idea to build an Indian watch brand slowly transforms into something far greater. As resistance mounts and uncertainty looms large, Xerxes Desai and JRD Tata remain steadfast in their belief that India could create something of its own. From an idea that began with timepieces led to a legacy that became part of the country’s identity.

Sharing his thoughts on bringing this story to audiences, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, said, “Made in India: A Titan Story is more than the journey of an iconic brand, it reflects the ambition and entrepreneurial spirit that shaped a defining chapter in India’s story. Much like the Make in India initiative that champions self-reliance and homegrown innovation, this series celebrates the visionaries who built world-class enterprises right here in India. At Amazon MX Player, championing premium, homegrown stories rooted in India remains central to our content vision. With a stellar ensemble featuring talents like Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh, the series brings remarkable depth to a story that continues to inspire generations. We are delighted to bring this powerful journey accessible to audiences across the country, free on Amazon MX Player.”

Naseeruddin Shah, who essays the role of JRD Tata, added, “What fascinated me about JRD Tata was not just his vision, but the quiet confidence with which he inspired people to dream bigger than they thought possible. He had an extraordinary ability to spot potential and nurture it with trust, something that feels increasingly rare. Made in India: A Titan Story is not merely about building a brand; it is about people, belief, and the courage to back an idea when success is still uncertain. Portraying JRD Tata and collaborating with Amazon MX Player on a story of this depth and legacy has been immensely rewarding, and I’m looking forward to audiences experiencing this journey.”

Speaking about portraying Xerxes Desai, Jim Sarbh shared, “Xerxes Desai struck me as someone who was quietly rebellious, someone unafraid to challenge convention and imagine what didn’t yet exist. What I love about Made in India: A Titan Story is that while it speaks of ambition and scale, at its core, it’s deeply human, about persistence, instinct, and believing in an idea long before anyone else does. Playing Xerxes and partnering with Amazon MX Player on a story so layered and inspiring has been incredibly exciting, and I can’t wait for audiences to discover this world.”

With one idea, countless setbacks, and a dream that would eventually leave its mark across generations, Made in India – A Titan Story is all set to premiere on 3rd June 2026. The series will stream for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player, available across mobile devices, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, JioTV, and Airtel Xstream.