ITC Candyman Expands Portfolio with Soft Chews, Targets Evolving Kids’ Preferences

ITC Candyman has unveiled a new film for Candyman Fruitee Fun Soft Chews, bringing back its iconic ‘Kuch Bhi Karega for Candyman!’campaign. The campaign puts the spotlight on the brand’s differentiated soft, easy-to-chew, fruity product format, moving beyond traditional hard boiled candies to deliver a more playful, imagination-led confectionery experience for young consumers.

The film, conceptualised by Ulka, unfolds around a truck carrying Candyman Fruitee Fun Soft Chews that is interrupted by kangaroo ‘toll keepers’ demanding Candyman in exchange for passage. What follows is a whimsical chain of surreal twists, culminating in a fun reveal that highlights the irresistible appeal of Candyman Fruitee Fun Soft Chews while bringing alive the brand’s core proposition.

The film closes with the brand sign-off: “Candyman Fruitee Fun – Chewy, Juicy, Fruity Fun. Kuch Bhi Karega for Candyman.”

Talking about the campaign, Subash Balar, Vice President and Business Head – Chocolates, Coffee and Confectionery & NCD, Foods Division, ITC Ltd said, “While the confectionery category in India continues to be largely taste-led, we are seeing a growing importance of experience, especially among younger consumers. With this new film for Candyman Fruity Fun Soft Chews, we wanted to bring alive the brand’s playful world through a narrative that is imaginative, interactive, and rooted in fun. The campaign builds on our ‘Kuch Bhi Karega for Candyman!’ proposition, using storytelling to deepen engagement and make the brand more relatable for kids.”

Rakesh Menon, Chief Creative Officer, Ulka, “With Candyman Fruitee Fun Soft Chews, we wanted to build a world where imagination takes over reality. The idea was to create a narrative that feels unpredictable, playful, and full of delightful twists, much like the product itself.”

With this launch, ITC Foods addresses a broader behavioural shift in confectionery, from being purely taste-led to increasingly experience-led. Designed with a soft, chewy texture, alongside vibrant fruit flavours and a visually playful format, the product delivers a more engaging and accessible experience for children, encouraging interactive, imagination-led consumption in a category traditionally dominated by hard candy formats.

As newer formats gain traction, ITC Foods continues to invest in format innovation within confectionery, expanding Candyman’s portfolio to align with evolving consumer expectations. Candyman Fruitee Fun Soft Chews is a strong reflection of this strategy, building future-ready confectionery experiences that combine product innovation with compelling creative storytelling.

DVC Link: https://youtu.be/nP10D59f0jg?feature=shared