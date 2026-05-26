Sunfeast Launches Breakfast Smoothie for India’s Busy Mornings

Reinforcing its focus on category innovation and evolving consumer needs, ITC Foods has announced the launch of Sunfeast Breakfast Smoothie, a ready-to-drink beverage for today’s fast-paced lifestyle. Positioned at the intersection of consumer need spaces such as convenience and indulgence, the new launch marks Sunfeast’s entry into the emerging on-the-go segment with a differentiated format that combines familiar kitchen ingredients with modern consumption habits.

Made with Banana, Milk, Almonds, Oats, Dates and 4 Super Seeds, the new Sunfeast Breakfast Smoothie addresses a growing consumer need for quick, wholesome and enjoyable breakfast accompaniment. The product provides 6g of protein per serving, with no added sugar, preservatives or artificial flavours, aligning with the increasing preference for better-for-you food and beverage choices.

The launch comes at a time when breakfast consumption habits in India are rapidly evolving. Rising health awareness, busy schedules and rushed mornings are driving consumers towards convenient, portable beverage formats that fit seamlessly into everyday routines.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vivek Kookkal, Vice President and Head – Dairy and Beverages, Foods Division, ITC Ltd., said, “Consumer expectations from the breakfast category are evolving rapidly. Today, our consumers especially the GenZ are seeking products which are convenient and at the same time tasty. This insight led us to a unique innovation-led category development with the launch of Sunfeast Breakfast Smoothie, a differentiated, first-of-its-kind offering that caters to these emerging consumer needs.”

In support of the launch, the brand has also unveiled a new digital film that reimagines breakfast accompaniment as a moment of expression, energy and delight. Built on the insight that consumers today seek not just convenience but engaging experiences, the campaign brings alive the product proposition through a stylized, high-energy narrative.

The film follows a young woman transforming her kitchen into a performance stage, where a simple sip of the smoothie evolves into a playful, bartender-style act with spinning jars and flying ingredients. The visual storytelling mirrors the essence of the product, which delivers great taste and convenience in an exciting and contemporary format.

With Sunfeast Breakfast Smoothie, ITC Foods aims to lead this evolving category through format innovation and consumer-first product design. Built around real consumption moments such as morning commutes, busy workdays and mid-morning hunger gaps, the product has been developed to offer a practical and enjoyable breakfast accompaniment for modern consumers. Priced at INR 45 for a 160ml pack, Sunfeast Breakfast Smoothie is now available across quick commerce platforms, modern trade and general trade outlet across metro cities.

Ad film Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4cwZFNy_KXI